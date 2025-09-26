Governor Hochul Announces Inflation Refund Checks Are Now Being Sent to 8.2 Million New York Households

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and unwavering commitment to working families across New York. With so many households struggling to make ends meet, these inflation refund checks will provide meaningful relief and help ease the burden of rising costs. By putting money directly back into the pockets of millions of New Yorkers, Governor Hochul has shown that our state can step up and deliver real solutions that strengthen families and communities.”

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. said, “In these tough times, putting money back into the hands of hardworking New Yorkers is exactly what our state needs. The inflation refund checks offer relief without bureaucracy, aiding families in managing increasing everyday expenses while also supporting local businesses throughout New York. This is practical, focused assistance that reflects the principles of fiscal responsibility and shared prosperity I’ve advocated for in the Senate. I appreciate Governor Hochul’s efforts in helping New Yorkers with this financial assistance.”

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said, “Given the uncertainty of the current state and national economies, my constituents of Southeast Queens could use a break. The inflation refund checks up to $400 are welcome news, which is why I supported this initiative in the State Fiscal Year 2025-26 State Enacted Budget.”

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “In Southeast Queens and across our state, families are stretching every dollar to cover groceries, rent, child care and rising energy costs. This refund respects people’s time, it arrives by mail with no application and it will help parents and seniors meet the basics as the cost of living continues to climb. It is not a cure-all, but it is meaningful, targeted help that, alongside recent tax relief, expanded child tax credits and universal free school meals, moves New York in the right direction. I look forward to continuing to work with the Governor and my colleagues to lower costs, strengthen consumer protections and keep our communities affordable.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “Inflation and the rising prices of everyday essential items have impacted all New Yorkers. The refund check issued by Governor Hochul is a meaningful way to return hard-earned money to the people who need it most. Delivering refunds to over eight million households will make a difference for families to purchase necessities and is one step toward addressing the issue of affordability for New Yorkers.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I’m pleased that with Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, many New Yorkers will receive an inflation refund check this October and November. In light of increasing food, utility, and housing costs, additional dollars are a welcome sight for so many of my constituents. In addition, the federal budget cuts that Congress enacted will hurt thousands of New York’s Medicaid, SNAP, and other benefit recipients. Fortunately, New York’s leaders already know that people are hurting, and these checks will hopefully help reduce that hurt this fall.”

State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda said, “I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul’s commitment to easing the financial burden on our hardworking families. This inflation relief payment of up to $400 is a direct and necessary support for millions of New Yorkers facing high living costs. I’m proud to support this initiative that puts money where it’s needed most, in the pockets of those who sustain our communities. This measure represents a concrete step toward a more equitable economic recovery across the state, especially in communities like the Bronx, where many families have been disproportionately impacted by inflation. I reaffirm my commitment to working alongside Governor Hochul to continue advancing policies that promote economic justice and strengthen the well-being of all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Jessica Ramos said, “I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for putting working families first with this inflation relief. Every dollar makes a difference right now, and this refund will help parents and neighbors stretch their budgets a little further. Together, we must keep building on this commitment to make New York more affordable for everyone.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “These inflation refund checks are a way to put money directly back in the hands of our community members and ease financial burdens for our households. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her efforts to make life more affordable for New Yorkers across our great state.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Making life more affordable is a top priority, and these inflation refund checks are a direct way to put money back into the pockets of millions of New Yorkers, giving families the flexibility to save or spend in the way that works best for them. We’ll keep fighting for the financial relief New Yorkers deserve, and I thank Governor Hochul for her partnership in this effort.”

State Senator Sean M. Ryan said, “With families across the nation feeling the strain of inflation and higher costs due to federal tariffs, every dollar makes a difference. That’s why we remain focused on lowering costs for New Yorkers. These rebate checks are putting money back in the pockets of hardworking families at a time when they need it most.”

State Senator April Baskin said, “At a time when so many people across our state are dealing with financial hardship, whether it's buying groceries, paying a utility bill, or managing the burden of escalating medical costs, I thank Governor Hochul for securing this initiative and providing residents with some financial relief. I understand what it is like to oversee a single income household on a fixed income where every dollar counts. With these rebate checks, Governor Hochul proves again how she makes working families a priority.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “While this federal government continues to slash and burn when it comes to funding essential programs that support working people, New York will continue to step up for them. These checks will give New Yorkers a bit of breathing room, but we know that there’s more work ahead to ensure that more relief reaches our working families amidst an onslaught of attacks from Washington.”

State Senator Sam Sutton said, “Families in Southern Brooklyn feel the strain of rising grocery bills, housing costs, and utilities every single day. These tax cuts and refund will provide real, immediate relief to thousands of households in our district. I applaud Governor Hochul for putting money back where it belongs — in the pockets of hardworking New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember William Colton said, “It’s not often that government returns tax revenue to its constituents, but that is precisely what is happening, beginning today, thanks to the Inflation Refund Checks that New York State is beginning to mail to over eight million households across the state whose income levels fall beneath a certain limit. This money comes at a particularly opportune time, with costs continuing to rise on a wide swath of necessities, from foodstuffs to insurance, and the holiday season right around the corner.”

Assemblymember Charles Lavine said, “At a time when the cost of living is high and our state faces crippling federal cuts, I applaud Governor Hochul for listening to the plight of so many families and helping put money back into the pockets of middle-class New Yorkers by providing much needed inflation relief to residents.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “The inflation refund checks are putting money where it belongs — back into the pockets of hardworking New Yorkers. I am grateful for the partnership of Governor Hochul and my state legislative colleagues, we are able to bring some financial relief to millions of households across our state and continue our work to make New York more affordable for the middle class.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III said, “Affordability is top of mind for many people and this inflation refund check program recognizes that there are efforts we can take to support our working families. Combined with other affordability initiatives advanced by the Governor, our New York State Legislature supported this program and others in the State Budget to alleviate the pressure that our residents are feeling due to inflation and actions undertaken at the federal government level. I will continue to work with my colleagues and Governor Hochul to support New Yorkers and continue to address the challenges faced in these uncertain times.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “The top priority of this year’s state budget was lowering costs to New Yorkers through a variety of programs to reduce costs to families through tax cuts, inflation reduction checks, the Empire Child Care Tax credit, and other funding to support child care. The budget also reduced the property tax burden on New Yorkers by providing a $1.7 billion increase in education aid, improved funding to local governments, and $500 million in clean water funding, which primarily reduces costs to municipalities. The Inflation Refund checks help buffer costs to New York families in these increasingly uncertain economic times. Governor Hochul and the Legislature made reducing costs to New York families the highest focus of the 2025-26 state budget. It is great news that the refunds are now on the way.”

Assemblymember Nily Rozic said, “With costs rising on everything from groceries to gas, New Yorkers deserve relief. These inflation refund checks will put money back where it belongs — in the pockets of hardworking families and seniors. Thank you to Governor Hochul for delivering this essential support at a time when every dollar counts."

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “At a time when families are working harder than ever to keep up with rising costs, this refund offers welcome relief. I supported this effort because it ensures that tax dollars are being returned to the people who need them most. By delivering these checks directly to households, we’re providing practical support that families will feel right away — and I’ll continue working to build on it with long-term solutions that make life more affordable for all.”