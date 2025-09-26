On Mapping the Invisible Universe: Sanjay Puri in Conversation with Prof. Priyamvada Natarajan

Indianness Sanjay Puri with Prof. Priyamvada Natarajan

Science is our tool for revealing the unseen, but what motivates us is curiosity.” — Priyamvada Natarajan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In its recent episode, The Indianness Podcast, hosted by Sanjay Puri , it delves into the universe's dark matter secrets, black holes, and hidden universe architecture with distinguished astrophysicist Prof. Priyamvada Natarajan . In "Mapping the Invisible Universe", the episode connects profound science with philosophy, investigating how we observe what we cannot see.Prof. Natarajan, who has developed gravitational lensing and dark matter mapping, reveals how astronomers map the hidden framework of the universe.Prof. Natarajan talks about how gravitational lensing has evolved into a crucial tool for tracing dark matter. By observing the way light from remote galaxies bends in the presence of massive bodies, astronomers can deduce the profile of missing matter. This method enables scientists to "look" at the invisible cosmic web that governs our universe, converting theoretical notions to observable data.The podcast also touches on black holes and cosmic evolution. Prof. Natarajan explains the creation of black holes, black hole mergers, and how they impact galaxy evolution. Black holes do not produce light but reveal themselves through gravitational influences on nearby matter. The podcast reveals advanced astrophysics in plain language while emphasizing the dynamic processes shaping the universe.The episode goes into philosophical thoughts and human inquiry. Prof. Natarajan stresses that science is not only propelled by instruments and tools but also by the urge to know our position within the universe. Her words depict how each discovery opens scientific knowledge as well as our feelings of awe regarding the universe."Science is our tool for revealing the unseen, but what motivates us is curiosity," Prof. Priyamvada Natarajan tells us in the conversation.Sanjay Puri contributes, "In grasping a telescope, we grasp humility : the more we discover, the more we see what lies beyond vision."This episode is greater than an astrophysical conversation; it is a call to consider our internal universe too. The episode engages listeners with an effortless combination of concrete science, clear explanations, and philosophical substance.

