CODE HEALTH INTRODUCES THE CODE QUARTZ FOR ENHANCED ENERGY, BALANCE, AND VITALITY

Elevate beauty routines with The CODE Quartz crystals; innovatively engineered to enhance self-care products for energy, clarity, and resilience.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative medicine visionary CODE Health is thrilled to announce the launch of The CODE Quartz , a breakthrough innovation redefining everyday self-care. Infused with advanced scalar technology, this groundbreaking gemstone crystal drop elevates skincare, haircare, and body essentials into powerful tools for balance and vitality, arriving just in time for the holiday gifting season. The CODE Quartz infuses everyday beauty products with the pure energetic frequency of quartz, enhanced with intentions of love, joy, and gratitude, while neutralizing hidden toxins and stressors often present in conventional products. Quartz is renowned as a master healer and amplifier, enhancing energy, promoting mental clarity, and strengthening well-being. The CODE Quartz can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary."The CODE Quartz crystals are redefining and elevating your daily self-care routine. They transform the products you already use and love - skincare, shampoos, moisturizers, body oils, and liquid soaps, into products that actively support cellular repair and overall vitality. CODE Health encodes each quartz with precise bioenergetic information that works with your body’s magnetic field, energetically enhancing the effectiveness of daily routines and setting a new standard for what self-care can truly achieve,” say Dr. Lisa Piper and Wendy Cohn-Osborne, founders of CODE Health.In today’s world, the growing fields of biohacking, bioenergetics, and longevity invite us to look beyond quick fixes and instead, embrace solutions that truly nurture wellbeing. From CODE Health’s flagship bioenergetic therapeutics to these radiant gemstones, each piece is designed to be an essential in the modern medicine cabinet. Infused with intentional information and energetic precision, they cultivate balance, vitality, and ease, bringing powerful yet effortless support to nourish body, mind, and spirit for a vibrant life.HOW IT WORKSScalar technology infuses, or imprints, the quartz crystal gemstones with information that has a specific goal: to realign and return to balance. This energetic information is stored within each quartz drop, to reprogram and restructure everyday beauty products.HOW TO USEDrop The CODE Quartz crystal into all beauty products. “Feel the Drop” from head to toe, as The CODE Quartz transforms everything it touches, aligning the body with natural intelligence, delivering cleaner, clearer, and more potent results.To learn about CODE Health and its revolutionary approach to wellness, visit CodeHealthShop.com and follow @codehealthshop on social media.To modernize your medicine cabinet with CODE, visit their online shop.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about CODE Health and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

