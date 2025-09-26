Choline Bitartrate Market is Projected to Reach USD 736.2 Million, at a 6.1% CAGR by 2031

Choline bitartrate Market Analysis

The global choline bitartrate market is projected to reach $736.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Choline bitartrate Market by Type (DL, D, L), by Application (Pharmaceutical and Nutritional Supplement, Food and beverage, Baby Food, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global choline bitartrate industry was estimated at $410.2 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $736.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17391 Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Increase in demand for infant formula and fortified food & beverages and various health benefits associated with choline bitartrate are the major factors that propel the growth of the global choline bitartrate market. On the other hand, surge in inclination toward natural food products along with stringent regulations directed toward manufacturing infant formula impedes the growth to some extent. However, rise in inclination toward preventive health care is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.The L segment to dominate by 2031-By product, the L segment contributed to the major share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global choline bitartrate market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is due to developments in the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industry worldwide.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:The pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement segment to maintain the lion's share-By application, the pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement segment accounted for the major share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global choline bitartrate market. The others segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is because the other segments include feed additives and personal care & cosmetics. Choline bitartrate is a B vitamin family member, that aids in the synthesis of cell membranes and aids in the maintenance of adequate levels of B vitamins that aid in the creation of collagen and elastin in the skin.North America garnered the major share in 2021-By region, the market across North America had the lion's share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global choline bitartrate market. This is attributed to increase in disposable incomes, innovations in new products, and high birth rate across the province. Asia-Pacific, however, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% by 2031, owing to the increasing demand for baby food and newborn formula across the region.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/choline-bitartrate-market-A17003 Key players in the industry-Celtic Chemicals Ltd.Cepham Life SciencesGlentham Life Sciences Ltd.MP Biomedicals; Balchem Inc.Nutragreenlife Biotechnology Co. Ltd.NutriScience Innovations, LLCFengchen Group Co. Ltd.TOKYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.Puyer GroupFor More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choline-bitartrate-market-to-garner-736-2-million-globally-by-2031-at-6-1-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301584628.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.