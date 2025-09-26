Michael Battalini Featured on The Italian Impact Podcast

The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Battalini , CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and host of Safe Retirement Radio, was recently featured on The Italian Impact Podcast, a locally produced show that celebrates Italian heritage, entrepreneurship, and community leaders.The episode, hosted by Steve “Stefano” Mancini and co-host Claudio Reilsono, gave listeners an inside look at Michael’s journey as a financial professional, his work with retirees across the Pittsburgh region, and his passion for helping families build a safe and secure retirement.The Italian Impact Podcast regularly features a diverse range of guests from around the world, including well-known figures such as legendary boxing champion Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, NFL legend Vince Papale—whose story inspired the Mark Wahlberg film Invincible—NFL quarterback Vince Ferragamo, and high-profile sports agent Sean Stellato. Michael’s appearance places him among a celebrated lineup of guests who have made significant impacts in their respective fields.During his interview, Michael discussed not only his professional expertise but also his personal connection to Italian heritage. As a member of the Board of Directors for the National Italian Sports Hall of Fame, Pittsburgh Chapter, Michael works to honor and preserve the legacy of Italian-American athletes and community leaders who have made a lasting impact.“It was a true honor to be part of a show that celebrates both heritage and impact,” said Michael Battalini. “Steve and Claudio have created a platform where stories of leadership, family, and perseverance come to life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my experiences and to connect with listeners who value the same sense of community that has shaped my career.”Listeners can stream Michael’s interview on The Italian Impact Podcast through all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and directly at www.italianimpactweekly.com For more information about Michael Battalini and Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, visit www.pwmg1.com or call 412-259-8015.About Michael BattaliniMichael Battalini is the CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and the host of Safe Retirement Radio. With decades of experience, Michael specializes in helping retirees and pre-retirees create personalized strategies for income, tax efficiency, and legacy planning. His mission is to provide families with confidence and clarity as they navigate retirement.About The Italian Impact PodcastThe Italian Impact Podcast is a Pittsburgh-based show hosted by Steve “Stefano” Mancini and co-host Claudio Reilsono. The podcast highlights Italian heritage and culture through engaging conversations with inspiring guests from around the world, celebrating the stories and achievements of the Italian-American community and beyond.For more information or to stream episodes, visit www.italianimpactweekly.com

