Traditional leadership styles must adjust as workplace dynamics evolve

Successful executives need to know when to embrace their introverted qualities if their companies and workers are to prosper.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The traditional dominance of extroverted leadership is giving way to a more balanced approach as workplace environments undergo fundamental changes.Business leaders now need to develop both introverted and extroverted qualities, becoming what researchers call "ambiverts", to effectively manage increasingly complex work environments, particularly in the post-pandemic era of hybrid work."Flexibility has become a vital trait for success in our rapidly evolving and unpredictable corporate world," write Karl Moore and Gabriele Hartshorne-Mehl in their book We Are All Ambiverts Now , which analyzes interviews with more than 750 executives.The research comes as organizations continue adapting to hybrid work models that blend office and remote environments, requiring leaders to connect with employees in multiple settings and communication styles.Moore, an associate professor at McGill University, found that approximately 40% of executives identify as extroverts, 40% as introverts, and 20% as natural ambiverts. The findings challenge long-held assumptions that successful leadership requires predominantly extroverted traits.The shift reflects broader workplace changes accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced organizations to reconsider traditional leadership approaches as employees worked remotely and communication patterns changed dramatically."Executives and managers must recognize that neither introverts nor extroverts have an inherent advantage in these new environments," the authors note, pointing to the need for adaptable leadership styles that can function effectively across different work settings.The research indicates that decision-making processes particularly benefit from balanced approaches. Extroverted leaders typically make quick decisions with limited consultation, while introverted leaders take more time for consideration. The ambivert approach offers a middle ground that can be adjusted based on situational needs.According to psychologist Brian Little's Free Trait Theory, cited in the book, individuals can temporarily override their natural personality traits when situations demand it, though this requires conscious effort and periodic recovery time.The authors warn that ambiverts face potential challenges, including appearing inauthentic or unpredictable to colleagues. However, they argue that developing self-awareness can mitigate these issues.For aspiring leaders, the researchers recommend developing ambivert skills early in their careers. Crucially, this means young professionals with leadership ambitions no longer need to force extroverted traits to succeed, challenging decades of corporate culture assumptions."At a younger age, it is prime time for you to work on this skill; you are allowed a bit more latitude to experiment," they write.The study also connects leadership evolution to broader cultural shifts, including the information explosion and growing mistrust of traditional authority figures."We used to trust loud leaders to be in charge, but the reasons for this decision do not hold up in present conditions," the authors conclude, suggesting that diverse leadership approaches are increasingly necessary in today's complex business landscape.Further InformationWe Are All Ambiverts Now: Introverts, Ambiverts, and Extroverts in the C-Suite, by Karl Moore, Gabriele Hartshorne-Mehl (Routledge, 2025)ISBN: Paperback: 9781041009108 | Hardback: 9781041009115 |eBook 9781003612216DOI: https://doi.org/10.4324/9781003612216 About the authors:Karl Moore is Associate Professor in the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University and an Associate of Green Templeton College, Oxford University. He hosts a weekly Canadian national radio program, “The CEO Series,” an hour-long one-on-one with CEOs, and is a regular contributor to Forbes.com.Gabriele Hartshorne-Mehl graduated with Distinction from McGill University’s Desautels Faculty of Management, completing a degree in Finance and Political Science, and is a JD Candidate at Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, where she also serves as Senior Editor of the Osgoode Hall Law Journal.About Taylor & Francis Group:Taylor & Francis supports diverse communities of experts, researchers and knowledge makers around the world to accelerate and maximize the impact of their work. We are a leader in our field, publish across all disciplines and have one of the largest Humanities and Social Sciences portfolios. Our expertise, built on an academic publishing heritage of over 200 years, advances trusted knowledge that fosters human progress.Our 2,500+ people, based in a global network of offices in more than 15 countries, use their skills and the latest technology to curate, validate and share impactful advanced, emergent and applied knowledge. Under the Taylor & Francis, Routledge and F1000 imprints we publish 2,700 journals, 8000 new books each year and partner with more than 700 scholarly societies.Taylor & Francis is proud to be a Global Certified Accessible™ publisher and our operations and all our print publications are certified CarbonNeutralEND

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.