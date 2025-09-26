Surfboard Market Projected to Grow at 5.9% CAGR by 2032, Reports Persistence Market Research

The Surfboard Market covers the production and sale of surfboards, driven by rising water sports popularity, coastal tourism, and innovative designs.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surfboard market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 3,817.4 million in 2025 to US$ 5,702.2 million by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily fueled by the rising popularity of surfing as a recreational and competitive sport, coupled with the increasing number of surfing tourism activities across coastal regions. Surfboards are widely adopted by both professional surfers and amateur enthusiasts, serving as essential equipment for water sports, leisure, and fitness activities.

Key Highlights from the Report

• The global surfboard market is expected to reach US$ 5,702.2 million by 2032.

• Shortboards and longboards dominate the product segment due to their versatility and performance in various surfing conditions.

• Surfing schools, water sports clubs, and rental services represent significant end-users.

• North America and Europe hold major shares owing to established surfing communities and coastal tourism infrastructure.

• Growing awareness about water sports fitness benefits and leisure activities is propelling market growth.

Market Segmentation

The surfboard market is segmented by product type, end-user, and material. Shortboards account for the largest share, favored by professional surfers for high maneuverability and performance. Longboards follow, preferred for beginners and recreational users due to their stability. In terms of materials, polyurethane (PU) and expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam boards remain the most popular, offering lightweight construction and durability. End-users include individual surfers, surf schools, rental agencies, and sports clubs, with a growing focus on eco-friendly boards crafted from sustainable materials.

Regional Insights

North America leads the surfboard market due to the presence of well-established surfing destinations, widespread surfing culture, and strong retail distribution networks. Europe follows closely, with demand driven by coastal tourism and participation in competitive surfing events. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth, driven by emerging surfing destinations, expanding middle-class leisure spending, and increasing surf competitions in countries like Australia, Indonesia, and Japan. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are showing moderate growth, fueled by tourism development and adoption of water sports activities.

Market Drivers

Market expansion is being driven by the increasing popularity of surfing as both a competitive sport and recreational activity, along with growth in water sports tourism and coastal leisure activities. Rising disposable incomes, greater health and fitness awareness, and the emergence of surf schools and training programs are further encouraging surfboard adoption. Technological advancements in surfboard materials, offering improved durability, lighter weight, and eco-friendliness, are also boosting market growth.

Market Restraints

Despite growth opportunities, high surfboard costs, maintenance requirements, and susceptibility to environmental damage in harsh conditions can limit adoption. Additionally, seasonal demand fluctuations and dependency on favorable coastal conditions may hinder consistent market expansion.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the surfboard market include:

• Global Surf Industries

• Gerflor SAS

• Tarkett SA

• Forbo

• Beachbeat SurfBoards

• Kiefer USA

• Bauwerk Boen Group

• EPI Group

• Channel Island Surfboards Inc.

• Horner Surfboard

• Signature Sports

• Robbins Sports Surfaces

• Aacer Flooring

• Brusurf LLC

Recent developments include Channel Islands Surfboards launching eco-friendly EPS surfboards with enhanced performance, and Firewire Surfboards introducing recycled material boards for sustainability-conscious surfers.

