Tootsie The Rapper Wins ‘Rising Star Award’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tootsie The Rapper has officially been named the winner of the Rising Star Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 (IMA), a recognition of her fearless artistry, bold lyricism, and unwavering commitment to authentic storytelling in hip-hop. Hailing from Northern California, Tootsie has quickly risen through the ranks with her bossy bars, dynamic presence, and empowering messages, carving out a space in the industry that is uniquely her own.Known as the Queen of Bossy Bars and Empowering Beats, Tootsie’s music blends raw honesty with self-empowerment, offering anthems that resonate with both strength and vulnerability. Her latest project, the Twin Flames EP, created in collaboration with acclaimed lyricist Jon Connor, is a lyrical firestorm of synergy and storytelling. Standout tracks like “Are You Down” featuring Nikell Johnson and the hard-hitting “Everybody Woke” highlight Tootsie’s ability to shift seamlessly between soulful intimacy and unrelenting defiance. Together, she and Jon Connor craft a sonic experience that is as powerful as it is purposeful.Tootsie’s rise has been marked by a catalog of bold, authentic projects. Releases like Changes and the Virgoing – EP, created with producer and mixing engineer Gabriel Pearson (aka Mixed by Gabe), showcase her lyrical depth and creative evolution. Her all-female collaborative album Changes turned heads with its breakout single “The Truth,” which recently reached #1 on the UK-based independent OnlineXBRadio charts. Earlier in her career, she teamed up with Ryan Hicks and Ballin’ for Peace to produce “How I Ball”, an inspiring anthem featured on her debut album In My Zone, reflecting her commitment to community and empowerment. Her impact extends beyond the studio and streaming platforms. Tootsie’s tracks have been featured on mainstream television, including “Be Quiet” on The CW’s hit series All American and “1 & Only” on Seasons 1 and 2 of Impact Atlanta. These placements highlight her growing cultural footprint and the universal appeal of her message-driven music. Most recently, Tootsie partnered with Atlanta producer Smitti Boi for their joint project Throne Talk, a declaration of artistry and presence. As Tootsie herself says, “This isn’t about showing who’s sitting. It’s about the presence that makes the throne matter.”What truly sets Tootsie apart is her dual role as an artist and a mother. Balancing the demands of motherhood with the intensity of her music career, she brings the same dedication, love, and authenticity to her family life as she does to her art. Her journey reflects resilience and a steady determination to build something lasting, brick by brick, verse by verse. In a genre where artists often rise and fade quickly, Tootsie’s deliberate pace and deeply personal storytelling give her music an enduring weight.“Winning the Rising Star Award is an incredible honor,” said Tootsie The Rapper. “This recognition isn’t just about me, it’s about every challenge I’ve faced, every late night in the studio, and every moment I’ve balanced being a mother and an artist. My music is my truth, and I’m grateful to share it with those who believe in growth, empowerment, and authenticity.”From streaming platforms to television screens, from motherhood to center stage, Tootsie The Rapper is rewriting the narrative of women in hip-hop. Her win at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 (by Influencer Magazine UK ) cements her place as one of the genre’s most promising voices, proving that her impact is only just beginning. Congratulations, Tootsie The Rapper, on this well-deserved honor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.