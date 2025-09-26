Ophthalmology Drugs Market 2025: Trends, Growth, & Key Players Driving Global Eye Care Industry

Ophthalmology Drugs Market Ophthalmology Drugs Market, by Region

"Visionary Growth: The Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market Outlook"

Ophthalmology Drugs Market in the USA reached US$42.30B in 2024, rising to US$44.58B, expected to hit US$73.97B by 2033 at 5.8% CAGR.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

TEXAS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market SizeAccording to the DataM Intelligence: The global ophthalmology drugs market reached US$ 42.30 Billion with a rise of US$ 44.58 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 73.97 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period 2025-2033.Rising eye disorders are driving ophthalmology treatment demand. In 2023, FDA data reported 2.2 billion people with vision impairment, 1 billion preventable or untreated, while conditions like cataracts, refractive errors, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and AMD cause a US$ 411 billion annual productivity loss globally.Analyst Concludes: The #SeeWhatMatters campaign highlights the urgent need to preserve NEI’s independence and funding, that continued federal support is critical to sustaining U.S. leadership in vision research, enabling groundbreaking therapies, lowering long-term healthcare costs, and ensuring millions of Americans benefit from advanced treatments that protect and restore sight.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ophthalmology-drugs-market Key Highlights• By drug class, anti-VEGF agents (vascular endothelial growth factor) lead the ophthalmology drugs market with a 35.3% share in 2024, showing strong growth potential.• The retinal disorder segment dominates the market, accounting for a 33.5% share in 2024.• North America holds the largest revenue share at 47.4% in 2024, leading the global ophthalmology drugs market.• Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2024.• Key market players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alcon Inc., Genentech USA, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., Cipla, Biocon Biologics Limited, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, among others.• The global ophthalmology drugs market is growing rapidly due to the rising prevalence of eye disorders and advances in treatments like sustained-release implants and long-acting therapies. Increasing healthcare access and awareness are further driving demand worldwide, while emerging markets and the development of gene and cell therapies present significant growth opportunities.• SAN FRANCISCO-Leading eye physicians and researchers have united to launch the #SeeWhatMatters campaign, a nationwide effort to safeguard the National Eye Institute (NEI) from proposed funding cuts and consolidation into a broader neuroscience institute. The initiative, spearheaded by the American Academy of Ophthalmology and partner organizations, aims to highlight NEI’s pivotal role in advancing sight-saving treatments, including optical coherence tomography and anti-VEGF therapies that prevent blindness in millions of Americans. The campaign calls on patients, clinicians, and advocates to amplify the message that protecting vision research is essential for public health and economic stability.• Supporters point to NEI-backed breakthroughs such as gene therapy for inherited blindness and the first FDA-cleared artificial intelligence system to diagnose diabetic retinopathy. With vision loss projected to cost the U.S. nearly $200 billion in 2025, campaign leaders warn that weakening NEI would threaten future innovations and burden the healthcare system. “The NEI has upheld its end of the bargain for the American people,” said Stephen D. McLeod, MD, CEO of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “For the sake of the sight of millions, we expect Congress to uphold its end as well.”Major Companies:• Top companies in the ophthalmology drugs market are F. Top companies in the ophthalmology drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alcon Inc., Genentech USA, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Astellas Pharma Inc., Cipla, Biocon Biologics Limited., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, among others.

Recent Developments:• In November 2024, Samsung Bioepis and Biogen received European Commission (EC) approval for their aflibercept biosimilar, OPUVIZ, indicated for adult patients with neovascular (wet) AMD, macular oedema secondary to RVO, diabetic macular oedema, and myopic choroidal neovascularization.• In October 2024, Novaliq and Laboratoires Théa announced their partnership and received EU approval for Vevizye (Ciclosporin 0.1% Eye Drops Solution), the first water-free ciclosporin 0.1% formulation approved in the EU for treating moderate to severe dry eye disease unresponsive to tear substitutes.Regional AnalysisNorth America:• North America leads the global ophthalmology drugs market with a 47.4% share in 2024. The region’s dominance is driven by the high prevalence of eye disorders such as glaucoma, dry eye disease, and age-related macular degeneration, especially among the elderly. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, skilled ophthalmologists, and state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities support early detection and effective treatment. Strong reimbursement frameworks enable rapid adoption of innovative therapies, including anti-VEGF agents, biosimilars, and sustained-release formulations. A favorable regulatory environment and high healthcare spending further strengthen market leadership.• For example, in September 2025, the FDA granted fast-track designation to Sanofi’s SAR402663 for neovascular AMD in the U.S., a gene therapy designed to inhibit VEGF, highlighting accelerated approval pathways and innovation in the region.Europe:• Europe holds the second-largest share at 35.2% in 2024, led by countries like Germany, the UK, and France. The market benefits from advanced healthcare systems, specialty clinics, and high uptake of novel ophthalmic therapies, including anti-VEGF drugs, biosimilars, and sustained-release formulations. Regulatory support from agencies such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) emphasizes early diagnosis and efficient management of AMD, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy.• In June 2025, Outlook Therapeutics’ LYTENAVA (bevacizumab gamma) was approved by the Scottish Medicines Consortium for NHS Scotland, becoming the first licensed ophthalmic bevacizumab formulation for wet AMD in the UK and Germany.Asia Pacific:The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 7.1% in 2024. Growth is driven by rising prevalence of eye disorders, urbanization, and expanding access to healthcare in countries like Japan, China, India, and South Korea. Government awareness campaigns and initiatives for early detection in Japan, along with increasing diabetes, cataract, and glaucoma cases in China and India, boost demand for advanced therapies, including anti-VEGF drugs and sustained-release formulations.• In August 2025, Santen Pharmaceutical received manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan for SETANEO 0.002% Ophthalmic Solution, a novel bicyclic prostaglandin derivative for glaucoma and ocular hypertension, reflecting the region’s accelerated regulatory approvals and focus on innovative treatments.Market SegmentsBy Drug Class: Anti-VEGF agents lead the ophthalmology drugs market with a 35.3% share in 2024, driven by their effectiveness in treating retinal conditions like age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. These therapies prevent abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage, stabilizing or improving vision. Limited alternatives, long-term treatment needs, and innovations in formulations and delivery systems further support market growth. For example, in May 2025, the FDA approved Susvimo (ranibizumab) for diabetic retinopathy, the first continuous-delivery treatment requiring only one refill every nine months.By Indication: The retinal disorder segment dominates the market with a 33.5% share in 2024, fueled by the rising prevalence of AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Chronic conditions require long-term, costly therapies like anti-VEGF drugs, generating significant revenue. Advances in sustained-release systems and biosimilars enhance access and outcomes. In the U.S., nearly 20 million adults have AMD, with global cases projected to reach 288 million by 2040. By Drug Class: (Anti-VEGF Agents, Intraocular Pressure (IOP) Lowering Drugs, Anti-inflammatory drugs, Anti-infectives, and Others)By Indication: (Retinal Disorders, Glaucoma & Ocular Hypertension, Dry Eye Disease, Eye Infections, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Others)By Dosage Form: (Liquids, Ointments, Solid and Others)By Route of Administration: (Topical, Injectable, Oral and Others)By Distribution Channel: (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)By Regions Covered: (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East & Africa)

Related Reports People Also Ask in DataM IntelligenceAbout Us:DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to the needs of clients in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed, and food & beverages, among others.Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover the latest market research data that are distinct from the competition. With coverage across 10 major industries in the marketplace research, dataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market, and by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates with ease of access and custom personalization to research and markets.Author: Gundreddy Gopinadh is a healthcare research analyst with over a decade of experience in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD). He specializes in delivering actionable insights through custom market research projects, helping organizations analyze trends, assess competitive landscapes, and uncover growth opportunities. His expertise has guided healthcare companies in product development, strategic planning, and market expansion, positioning him as a trusted contributor to data-driven innovation in the global healthcare industry.

