Travel agencies survey 2024

MACAU, September 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 183 travel agencies operating in 2024. Receipts and expenditure of the industry amounted to MOP5.44 billion and MOP5.08 billion respectively, representing increases of 7.5% and 5.6% year-on-year. The industry registered a Gross Surplus of MOP371 million in 2024, up by 43.6% year-on-year.

Receipts of travel agencies from Package Tours (MOP1.15 billion) rose by 33.3% year-on-year, driven by continued growth in the number of inbound package tour visitors in 2024. Besides, as tourism activities further recovered, receipts from Passenger Transport Ticketing (MOP1.13 billion) and Rental of Coaches with Driver (MOP1.36 billion) grew by 27.4% and 19.7% year-on-year respectively.

As regards expenditure, Purchase of Goods & Services and Commissions declined by 4.8% year-on-year to MOP3.31 billion, with expenditure on Room Reservation Services (MOP1.09 billion) falling by 35.1% owing to a decrease in relevant business; by contrast, expenditure on Passenger Transport Ticketing (MOP1.08 billion) and Package Tours (MOP807 million) grew by 29.8% and 16.8% respectively. Meanwhile, Operating Expenses (MOP1.04 billion) and Compensation of Employees (MOP726 million) increased by 29.4% and 37.8% year-on-year respectively, due to rising expenses related to vehicles and hiring of additional drivers.