Industrial survey 2024
MACAU, September 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that Receipts and Expenditure of the establishments operating in industrial related activities (covering Electricity, Gas & Water Supply and Manufacturing) amounted to MOP12.23 billion and MOP8.58 billion respectively in 2024, up by 1.0% and 4.0% year-on-year. Gross Surplus totalled MOP3.65 billion.
Receipts of the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector grew by 12.8% year-on-year to MOP4.64 billion in 2024. Expenditure of the sector rose by 28.8% to MOP2.02 billion, mainly attributable to an increase in material costs. Gross Surplus totalled MOP2.62 billion.
As regards the Manufacturing sector, Receipts decreased by 5.1% year-on-year to MOP7.60 billion in 2024, mainly due to a decline in Receipts of Manufacture of Cement & Concrete. Expenditure of the sector amounted to MOP6.56 billion, a drop of 1.9%. Gross Surplus totalled MOP1.03 billion. Within the Manufacturing sector, Receipts of Manufacture of Food Products & Beverages, which took up the largest share of the total receipts, edged up by 0.2% year-on-year to MOP3.53 billion; Expenditure rose by 11.2% to MOP3.01 billion. Gross Surplus of the industry totalled MOP523 million. In addition, Receipts and Expenditure of Manufacture of Cement & Concrete decreased by 19.9% and 22.3% year-on-year to MOP1.55 billion and MOP1.21 billion respectively, owing to a decline in demand for concrete products in construction projects. Gross Surplus of the industry totalled MOP348 million.
A total of 888 establishments were operating in industrial related activities in Macao in 2024, including 5 establishments engaged in the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector and 883 establishments in the Manufacturing sector. Value of production and Value added of industry amounted to MOP11.93 billion and MOP6.55 billion respectively in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.