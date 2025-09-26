Industrial survey 2024

MACAU, September 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that Receipts and Expenditure of the establishments operating in industrial related activities (covering Electricity, Gas & Water Supply and Manufacturing) amounted to MOP12.23 billion and MOP8.58 billion respectively in 2024, up by 1.0% and 4.0% year-on-year. Gross Surplus totalled MOP3.65 billion.

Receipts of the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector grew by 12.8% year-on-year to MOP4.64 billion in 2024. Expenditure of the sector rose by 28.8% to MOP2.02 billion, mainly attributable to an increase in material costs. Gross Surplus totalled MOP2.62 billion.

As regards the Manufacturing sector, Receipts decreased by 5.1% year-on-year to MOP7.60 billion in 2024, mainly due to a decline in Receipts of Manufacture of Cement & Concrete. Expenditure of the sector amounted to MOP6.56 billion, a drop of 1.9%. Gross Surplus totalled MOP1.03 billion. Within the Manufacturing sector, Receipts of Manufacture of Food Products & Beverages, which took up the largest share of the total receipts, edged up by 0.2% year-on-year to MOP3.53 billion; Expenditure rose by 11.2% to MOP3.01 billion. Gross Surplus of the industry totalled MOP523 million. In addition, Receipts and Expenditure of Manufacture of Cement & Concrete decreased by 19.9% and 22.3% year-on-year to MOP1.55 billion and MOP1.21 billion respectively, owing to a decline in demand for concrete products in construction projects. Gross Surplus of the industry totalled MOP348 million.

A total of 888 establishments were operating in industrial related activities in Macao in 2024, including 5 establishments engaged in the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector and 883 establishments in the Manufacturing sector. Value of production and Value added of industry amounted to MOP11.93 billion and MOP6.55 billion respectively in 2024.