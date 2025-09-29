Digital Twin Urban Lighting Network Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $5.82 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Digital Twin Urban Lighting Network Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Digital Twin Urban Lighting Network Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for the digital twin urban lighting network has seen exponential growth. The market is predicted to expand from $1.87 billion in 2024 to $2.35 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. This significant growth during the historic period can be traced back to a surge in demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, an upward trend in urban population and infrastructural development, an escalating need for smart city programs, increasing governmental emphasis on sustainable urban growth, and a rise in public safety system investments.

The market for the digital twin urban lighting network is predicted to experience substantial growth over the coming years, expanding to a valuation of $5.82 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. This anticipated expansion during the forecast period can be linked to the rising adoption rates of integrated digital twin platforms, growing implementation of IoT-enabled lighting networks, an increased focus on real-time data analysis and monitoring, a heightened need for predictive maintenance in lighting infrastructures, and a rise in demand for adjustable and responsive lighting systems. Key trends projected for the forecast period include advancements in digital twin platform technology, sensor-based lighting system innovations, progress in AI-driven urban planning tools, R&D in cyber-physical lighting systems, and advancements in energy management via digital twins.

Download a free sample of the digital twin urban lighting network market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27597&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Digital Twin Urban Lighting Network Market?

The escalating commitment of budgetary resources towards smart infrastructure is slated to drive the evolution of the digital twin urban lighting network in the future. Smart infrastructure involves integrating sophisticated technologies like sensors, IoT, and data analytics into physical systems for maximizing efficiency, safety, sustainability, and instantaneous decision-making. The uptick in channeling budgetary resources towards smart infrastructure is due to the demand for surging efficiency and cost-reductions, since smart infrastructure leverages real-time data and automation to streamline resource use and slash operational expenses. Allocating budgetary resources for smart infrastructure fosters digital twin urban lighting networks, paving the way for IoT sensor deployment, connectivity systems, and data platforms, thereby enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and effective energy management of urban lighting. For instance, as cited by the European Investment Bank (EIB), a non-profit organization headquartered in Luxembourg, in April 2025, approximately 60% of municipalities are contemplating the use of external funding sources, an increase from 40% in 2022, and an escalating number of municipalities are now investing in both green and digital initiatives in comparison to 2022. Hence, the escalated commitment of budgetary resources towards smart infrastructure is spurring the growth of the digital twin urban lighting network market. The rapid integration of the internet of things is anticipated to stimulate the evolution of the digital twin urban lighting network market in the future. The internet of things implies interconnected devices and systems that accumulate, share, and sift through data in real-time, to amplify efficiency and decision-making. Integration of the internet of things is gaining ground due to enhanced connectivity and data-driven decision-making. IoT devices enable organizations and cities to gather real-time data from sensors, machines, and everyday objects, leading to intelligent, efficient, and automated operations. The internet of things (IoT) augments digital twin urban lighting networks by harmonizing lighting infrastructure with real-time data and remote control, paving the way for smarter monitoring, optimization, and energy efficiency. For instance, the European Commission, a governmental body based in Belgium, projects that by July 2025, there will be 49 million IoT-connected devices installed by 2026, an increase from over 40 billion in 2023. Hence, the increasing integration of the internet of things is spurring the growth of the digital twin urban lighting network.

Which Players Dominate The Digital Twin Urban Lighting Network Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Digital Twin Urban Lighting Network Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Ericsson

• Signify N.V.

• Zumtobel Group AG

• Schreder S.A.

• Quantela Inc.

• Ubicquia Inc.

• TOTEM S.A.

• Paradox Engineering SA

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Digital Twin Urban Lighting Network Market?

Leading companies in the digital twin urban lighting network market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative solutions like DigitalTwinAI to improve smart city infrastructure, integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), and real-time oversight of lighting. The DigitalTwinAI platform merges digital twin modelling with artificial intelligence to produce digital duplicates of actual urban lighting structures. It provides real-time surveillance, predictive upkeeping, energy utilisation optimisation, and improved IoT-based smart city management. For example, Looq AI, an American company employing computer vision and artificial intelligence in survey technologies, introduced its revolutionary AI-powered digital twin technology known as the Looq platform in February 2024. This comprehensive solution allows surveyors, engineers, contractors, and asset owners to digitally map physical world structures with a high degree of accuracy in just minutes. It thus facilitates the construction and maintenance of safer, more sustainable, and electrified future. The Looq platform, thanks to advanced computer vision and AI technology, now supports regular and large-scale digital mapping of key infrastructure for comprehensive asset intelligence.

Global Digital Twin Urban Lighting Network Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The digital twin urban lighting network market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

4) By Application: Energy Consumption Optimization, Fault Detection And Predictive Maintenance, Lighting Asset Management, Smart Street Lighting Control, Urban Infrastructure Planning And Simulation, Emergency Response And Safety Enhancements

5) By End-User: Municipalities, Utilities, Commercial Enterprises, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Cloud-Based Platforms, Desktop Applications, Mobile Applications, Analytics And Reporting Tools, Security And Compliance Software

2) By Hardware: Internet Of Things (IoT) Devices, Edge Computing Devices, Networking Equipment, Smart Terminals, Data Storage Devices

3) By Services: Consulting And Implementation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Certification Services, Managed Services, Integration Services

View the full digital twin urban lighting network market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-twin-urban-lighting-network-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Digital Twin Urban Lighting Network Market?

In the Digital Twin Urban Lighting Network Global Market Report of 2025, North America stood as the leading region for the specified year. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will witness the most significant growth in the coming period. The report comprehensively covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Digital Twin Urban Lighting Network Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Smart Street Lighting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-street-lighting-global-market-report

Architectural Lighting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/architectural-lighting-global-market-report

Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-lighting-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.