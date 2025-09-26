Graphy Sponsors Gala Dinner at ISO/TC 106 Meeting in Seoul, Strengthens Global Standardization Leadership

Participants of the ISO/TC 106 61st Meeting gather at the Gala Dinner sponsored by Graphy, celebrating global collaboration in dental standardization. Attendees at the Gala Dinner engage with Graphy’s presentation, highlighting innovation and global leadership in 3D-printed dental materials. Un-Seob Sim, CEO of Graphy Inc., delivers remarks at the Gala Dinner, emphasizing the company’s commitment to advancing global dental standards.

It is an honor for Graphy to sponsor the Gala Dinner, connect with global experts, and contribute through ISO activities to the advancement of the dental industry.” — Un-Seob Sim, CEO of Graphy Inc.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy Inc. (CEO Un-Seob Sim), a pioneer in 3D printing dental materials, served as sponsor of the Gala Dinner at the ISO/TC 106 (Dentistry Technical Committee) 61st Meeting, held in Seoul. This participation goes beyond visibility at an international event: it underscores Graphy’s strategic commitment to global engagement and its leadership in Inter-Laboratory Testing (ILT) activities, ensuring that the company’s innovations are embedded in the language of internationally recognized standards.International dental standards form the backbone of national regulations and product evaluations. Companies that consistently contribute data and participate in these processes are best positioned to respond quickly and persuasively to regulatory and market changes. Through this meeting, Graphy is focused on steadily building essential datasets across materials, processes, and measurement systems, while expanding its collaborations with leading experts worldwide.At the center of this effort is Graphy’s breakthrough Shape Memory Aligner (SMA). Unlike conventional thermoformed sheets, Graphy’s aligners are directly 3D printed, allowing faithful reproduction of digital models with uniform thickness and geometry. This enables reproducible post-processing and verification workflows. Furthermore, the aligner’s shape-memory functionality, activated at intraoral temperatures, delivers gradual and controlled force transmission. The result is a comfortable, predictable treatment experience for patients, and clear advantages in cost efficiency, automation, and quality consistency for clinics and laboratories.The ILT conducted in conjunction with ISO/TC 106 involves multiple institutions testing a technology or measurement method under identical conditions to confirm reproducibility and comparability. By structuring real-world clinical and laboratory variables into standardized testing protocols, Graphy is generating data formats that can be universally recognized. This approach is expected to reduce uncertainties in regulatory reviews and client audits, while accelerating the shift from pilot operations to full-scale adoption across clinics, laboratories, and dental chains.Beyond materials, Graphy is advancing an integrated workflow that spans nitrogen curing, residual resin removal, and design software optimization. The company’s vision is to enable users worldwide to replicate consistent, high-quality results in real clinical settings—supported by manageable, standardized processes.Dr. Hoon Kim, Senior Researcher at Graphy, stated: “Participation in ISO ILT activities strengthens Graphy’s leadership in the global 3D-printed dental materials market.” CEO Un-Seob Sim added: “Graphy’s technology is designed with both clinicians and patients in mind. Through involvement in ISO and ILT standardization, we believe our innovative solutions will gain wider recognition around the world.”Looking ahead, Graphy will continue reinforcing data-driven collaboration by refining testing designs and measurement points for standardization, and by accumulating evidence in internationally agreed formats. The company’s strategy emphasizes building scientific credibility step by step—eschewing exaggeration in favor of rigorous evidence—to lay the foundation for global expansion of its breakthrough technologies.

