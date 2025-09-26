Submit Release
AHA discusses reimbursement challenges, opportunities for innovation during Modern Healthcare event 

Ashley Thompson, AHA senior vice president of public policy analysis and development, participated in a panel discussion during Modern Healthcare's Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 25. The discussion on reimbursement for providers and payers focused on ways to navigate reimbursement complexities, reduce financial risk and position organizations for long-term success. “Hospital leaders have been able to pull rabbits out of their hats, but we’re hearing there aren’t many rabbits left,” Thompson said on hospitals and health systems rising above financial challenges. “But there are ways to be innovative and break through the challenges we have,” she said, mentioning the development of artificial intelligence and other technologies to cut down on administrative burden. 

