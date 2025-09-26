Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces 2026 Spring U.S. Tour New Dates Following Acclaimed Black & Gold Album

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British blues-rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced a new run of U.S. headline dates for Spring 2026. Kicking off March 18th in Skokie, IL, the tour will bring Joanne’s powerhouse live show to fans across the East Coast and Southeast, including stops in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and ending with three shows in Florida. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour The tour announcement comes on the heels of Joanne’s Black & Gold (Deluxe Edition), which added three new acoustic recordings to her most critically acclaimed album to date. STREAM Black & Gold (Deluxe Edition) now. ORDER the new studio album now.Originally released in June, Black & Gold blends originals and covers, including a shimmering reinterpretation of Sam Sparro’s hit “Black & Gold,” and highlights Joanne’s growth as a songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist. The title track, with Joanne’s expressive voice and fiery guitar work, turns lines like “If you’re not really here, then I don’t wanna be either” into a raw meditation on presence, purpose, and cosmic longingClassic Rock hailed Black & Gold as “a 9/10,” while Powerplay Magazine praised its “pop appeal and smoothness.” Guitarist magazine noted it “reinforces Joanne’s place in the firmament of today’s brightest stars,” and American Blues Scene called it “a deeply personal experience, showcasing the depth of Joanne’s artistry.”The 2026 Spring U.S. Tour adds to Joanne’s busiest touring year yet, following a U.S. Spring 2025 run, summer festival appearances, and her ongoing Fall 2025 tours across the U.S. and Europe. Known for her fierce guitar work, smoky vocals, and emotionally charged performances, Joanne continues to captivate audiences worldwide with a live show that blends new material, fan favorites, and timeless blues.2025 Fall European TourSeptember 27 – Wolverhampton, UK – Wulfrun HallSeptember 28 – Eastbourne, UK – Devonshire Park TheatreSeptember 30 – Arnhem, NL – Luxor LiveOctober 1 – Tilburg, NL – Poppodium 013October 3 – Leipzig, DE – The AnchorOctober 4 – Torgau, DE – Cultural Action Project Torgau (Kulturbastion)October 5 – Berlin, DE – Columbia TheaterOctober 7 – Mainz, DE – KulturzentrumOctober 9 – London, UK – Cadogan Hall2025 Fall U.S. TourOctober 17 – Bonita Springs, FL – Arts Bonita Performing Arts CenterOctober 18 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol TheatreOctober 19 - Stuart, FL - The Lyric TheatreOctober 21 – Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham TheatreOctober 22 – Raleigh, NC – Fletcher Opera TheaterOctober 24 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan AuditoriumOctober 25 – Savannah, GA – District LiveOctober 27 – Atlanta, GA – Variety PlayhouseOctober 28 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon TheatreOctober 30 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley TheaterOctober 31 – Old Saybrook, CT – The KateNovember 1 – Nashua, NH – Nashua Center for the ArtsNovember 3 – York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing ArtsNovember 4 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse SquareNovember 7 – West Bend, WI – The Bend TheaterNovember 8 – Viroqua, WI – Historic Temple TheatreNovember 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway TheaterNovember 11 – Madison, WI – Atwood Music HallNovember 13 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle TheatreNovember 14 – St. Louis – Delmar HallNovember 16 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion2026 Spring U.S. TourMarch 18 – Skokie, IL – North Shore CenterMarch 20 - Kent, OH - The Kent StageMarch 21 – Pittsford, NY – Beston HallMarch 22 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of HomerMarch 24 – Red Bank, NJ – The VogelMarch 25 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville TheaterMarch 27 – State College, PA – The State TheatreMarch 28 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On StageMarch 29 - Oakmont, PA - The Oaks TheaterMarch 31 – Hobart, IN – Hobart Art TheaterApril 2 – Franklin, TN – The Franklin TheatreApril 3 – Greenville, SC – Peace CenterApril 4 – Cornelius, NC – Cain Center for the ArtsApril 7 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza LiveApril 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center for the Performing ArtsApril 10 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert HallApril 10-12, 2026 - Miramar Beach, FL - Sound Wave Beach Weekend++ Sold outBlack & GoldOut Now via Journeyman Records1. Hold Of My Heart2. All The Things I Said3. Black & Gold4. Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down6. Summer Love7. Grayer Shade Of Blue8. Hell Of A Good Time9. Look What I’ve Become10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?11. Love Lives Here

