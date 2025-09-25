Arizona Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse

ALBUQUERQUE – An Arizona man admitted to engaging in sexual acts with a victim using threats and intimidation.

According to court documents, in August of 2021, Fernando Yatsatie, Jr., 47, a member of the Zuni Pueblo, unlawfully engaged in in a sexual act with a victim, placing them in fear.

Yatsatie pleaded guilty to sexual abuse. At sentencing, Yatsatie is subject to a sentence of up to life in prison. Upon his release from prison, Yatsatie will be subject to no less than five years and up to life of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison and Justin A. Garris, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque Field Office made the announcement today.

The Gallup Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Zuni Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Marshall is prosecuting the case.