New iMix M2M Pro Gyroscopic Mixer from GARDCO

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbia, Maryland, Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries announces its new offering the iMix M2M Pro Gyroscopic Mixer.The New M2M Pro Gyroscopic Mixer is a next generation mixing solution designed for paint retailers and manufacturers who demand speed, reliability, and consistency. Engineered for high-volume and customer-focused operations, the M2M Pro combines relentless biaxial gyroscopic mixing power with quiet performance and space-saving ergonomics. With predictive service technology built in, the M2M Pro is a reliable cornerstone for a more profitable and efficient paint operation.Key features include:• Gyroscopic biaxial mixing with auto speed control• Integrated automatic door and conveyor-ready design• Multi-can handling, from pints to 5-gallon pails• Heavy-duty gearing built for durability in high-volume environments• Silent operation for an improved in-store experience• Intelligent Service App - live support, monitoring, & predictive maintenanceService Intelligence Built InThe iMix M2M Pro introduces the industry’s first Intelligent Service App , providing predictive maintenance alerts, real-time support, and fast troubleshooting to minimize downtime.• Know exactly when service is needed• Fix issues fast with built-in troubleshooting• Monitor every mixer worldwide from one dashboard• Get instant support: chat, video, and more — right in the app“The M2M Pro was built around the needs of modern paint counters, where speed, consistency, and uptime are critical” said James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO). “By combining advanced mixing performance with predictive service and ultra-quiet operation, we’re giving retailers a solution that protects their reputation, keeps customers happy, and drives long-term profitability.”With a compact loading height of just 21.3 inches, the M2M Pro is designed for operator comfort while handling containers up to 88 pounds. Built-in surge protection safeguards performance, while auto-start and multi-can capabilities streamline workflow.More about Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) and to view our large selection of Physical Test Instruments visit www.gardco.com today.About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C. and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935 and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired Paul was named President and later Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with the industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., for the distribution and import and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as the Vice President.On July 1, 2019, the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principals of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana’s vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that has made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment.We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.# # #

