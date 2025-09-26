ARF Hamptons, Hope4Fur, Run 2 the Rescue, and Andy Sabin Family Foundation Unite to Rescue Dogs from China Meat Trade

ARF Hamptons 50 Years Logo Brandy Cherven (Run 2 the Rescue) Vivi Zhou (Hope4fur) and Frank Hanna (ARF Hamptons) at The ARK at JFK (Image credit: Tess Pintchik) Frank Hanna Vivi Zhou and Brandy Cherven at JFK loading dogs (Image credit: Tess Pintchik) Vivi Zhou with one of the rescue dogs at the ARK at JFK (Image credit: Tess Pintchik)

From Slaughter to Sanctuary: East Hampton Opens Its Heart to Dogs Rescued from China Meat Trade

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dogs rescued from the China Meat Trade are coming to ARF Hamptons, located in East Hampton to begin their new lives. For these animals, collaboration means a second chance at life, and for the East End community, it’s a chance to be part of something extraordinary.The heart of this mission is Vivi Zhou, representing the Andy Sabin Family Foundation. Born in Shenyang, a city in northeast China, Vivi knows the harsh reality many dogs face there. When her mother stumbled upon a shelter in desperate need of renovation, Vivi refused to turn away. She founded Hope4Fur China Dog Rescue, rallied resources, rebuilt the shelter, hired staff, and ensured every dog would receive medical attention, good nutrition, and love. Today, Hope4Fur cares for more than 300 dogs, many of them purebred.For Vivi, this work is profoundly personal. “My dog Mocha saved my life during one of my darkest moments,” she shares. “Now, I feel a responsibility to pay it forward and give these animals the same chance at life that Mocha gave me.”The first group of dogs bound for ARF Hamptons will include two basset hounds, three corgis, a pure white collie, a bichon frisé, a miniature Pinscher, and more—each one a survivor whose journey is only just beginning.“The difference is our connection on the ground in China,” said Kim Nichols, ARF Hamptons Executive Director. “We know these dogs are being well cared for and getting the medical, nutritional, and emotional support they need while waiting to be transferred to the USA. That’s what makes this partnership so powerful.”Every detail of the dogs’ journey to the U.S., from travel to customs clearance, is being managed with care by Run 2 the Rescue, ensuring their safety every step of the way.“Run 2 the Rescue is thrilled to be partnering with ARF and Hope4Fur in saving the lives of these precious dogs, all of whom were destined to be someone’s meal in Southeast Asia without our intervention,” shares Run 2 The Rescue co-founder, Brandy Cherven. “These dogs will now find wonderful homes and live wonderful lives. A fairy tale ending after a horrific beginning.”This effort is only possible through partnership and compassion: ARF Hamptons, the Andy Sabin Family Foundation, Hope4Fur China Dog Rescue, and Run 2 the Rescue, uniting across borders to save lives and write new stories of hope.About ARF Hamptons:Founded in 1974, ARF Hamptons is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing care and sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs until loving homes can be found. ARF is a leading animal rescue and adoption center on Long Island. In addition to its rescue and adoption program, ARF operates a pet food pantry, free spay/neuter clinics for feral cats, and year-round dog training and socialization classes.For more information, to adopt, or support ARF Hamptons mission, please visit www.arfhamptons.org IG: @arfhamptons | F: ARFHamptons | X / T: @ARF_HamptonsAbout the Andy Sabin Family FoundationThe Andy Sabin Family Foundation supports causes around the world that strengthen communities, protect the environment, advance health, and promote animal welfare. Guided by a spirit of responsibility and compassion, the Foundation invests in initiatives that create meaningful, lasting impact.About Hope4Fur China Dog RescueFounded by Vivi Zhou, along with Andy Sabin, Hope4Fur China Dog Rescue is dedicated to transforming the lives of dogs rescued from the meat trade. What began as the renovation of a struggling local shelter has grown into a haven for more than 300 dogs, many of them purebred, who now receive proper medical care, nutrition, and love. Inspired by her own dog Mocha, who once saved her during a dark time, Vivi leads Hope4Fur with a personal mission to give every dog the same second chance at life.About Run 2 the RescueRun 2 the Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit which rescues dogs from the dog meat trade, providing critical medical treatment for rescued dogs and a place for them to heal. 