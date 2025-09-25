The Boxery Launches Large Cardboard Boxes Engineered for the E‑commerce Logistics Shift

The Boxery introduces large heavy duty cardboard boxes designed to improve shipping efficiency, reduce costs, and protect bulky items in transit.

Our goal is to provide packaging that meets today’s shipping demands. These heavy duty boxes give businesses the tools to ship securely, save space, and streamline their fulfillment process.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boxery, a U.S. packaging supplier with more than 20 years of experience, announced the expansion of its heavy duty large cardboard boxes—spanning single‑wall, double‑wall, and Gaylord formats—engineered for the ongoing e‑commerce logistics shift. The lineup is designed to help operations right-size shipments, reduce dimensional weight exposure, protect heavy and bulky items in transit, and accelerate warehouse throughput.

As online order volumes and SKU complexity continue to rise, packaging has become a critical lever for speed and cost control. Carriers price many parcels using dimensional weight, which considers both size and weight—making right‑sized cartons essential for cost‑efficient fulfillment. At the same time, customers expect intact deliveries and fast cycle times through increasingly automated facilities. The Boxery’s large‑format corrugated range addresses these realities with strength, consistency, and supply reliability.

What’s new: large‑format corrugated, built for protection and efficiency

- Heavy Duty Single‑Wall Boxes: A sturdier take on widely used shipping cartons for general applications requiring reliable strength.

- Heavy Duty Double‑Wall Boxes: Added corrugation for higher crush resistance and impact protection, ideal for heavy or fragile SKUs.

- Gaylord Boxes: Bulk‑size corrugated solutions that fit pallet footprints for consolidation, kitting, and transfer operations.

The range supports order consolidation (fewer cartons per shipment), smoother palletization, and reduced damage rates—key drivers of lower total landed cost. Boxes are offered in various size options that enable better cube utilization and reduced void fill, supporting leaner pack stations and faster turn times.

Inventory depth and multi‑warehouse fulfillment

To keep operations moving during demand spikes, The Boxery maintains high on‑hand inventory and ships orders from multiple strategically placed warehouses throughout the United States. Bulk pricing is available for qualified orders, and payments are secured by Authorize.net—capabilities reflected across the company’s online catalog.

Corrugated boxes are widely recycled in the United States, and right‑sizing helps reduce excess materials and filler. Businesses seeking to advance their sustainability goals can leverage large-format cartons to consolidate picks, minimize secondary packaging, and improve trailer utilization. For general background on paper and paperboard recycling, refer to the following resources.

Executive perspective

“Operations leaders are solving for three things at once: damage reduction, dimensional weight, and throughput,” said a spokesperson for The Boxery. “Large, heavy duty corrugated—especially double‑wall and Gaylord formats—let teams pack more efficiently, protect better, and move faster across picking, packing, and palletization.”

Use cases across e‑commerce and 3PL

- Bulky item shipments — including furniture components, home goods, and oversized retail replenishment — benefit from higher crush resistance.

- Consolidated orders — Fewer total cartons and labels per order reduce touches and simplify last‑mile handling.

- Reverse logistics — Durable cartons better tolerate return journeys and inspection loops, lowering write‑offs.

- Automation‑ready — Consistent dimensions and strength profiles aid automated singulation, sealing, and sortation.

About The Boxery

The Boxery is a U.S. packaging supplier offering corrugated boxes, mailers, protective materials, and fulfillment essentials for e‑commerce brands, 3PLs, industrial shippers, and movers. With high inventory levels, multi-warehouse fulfillment, and bulk pricing options, The Boxery helps operations ship faster and more safely while maintaining cost control.

