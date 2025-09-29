Whatever It Takes Transmission Parts Celebrates 26 Years of Growth with New Distribution Centers

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whatever It Takes Transmission Parts (WIT) , a nationwide leader in OE and aftermarket transmission parts, is celebrating its 26th anniversary with major growth — including the opening of four new distribution centers and the continued expansion of its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), further solidifying its commitment to its people and customers.Headquartered in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, WIT now operates 50 locations across the United States, serving transmission shops, rebuilders, and automotive service providers with high-quality parts, fast shipping, and unmatched technical support.“We believe our longevity and success come from doing business the right way — by putting our customers and employees first,” said Rodney Peters, President/ CEO of WIT]. “Becoming an ESOP in 2004 has allowed us to give back to the very people who helped build this company — our team.”The recent launch of four new distribution centers further strengthens WIT’s coast-to-coast coverage and ensures even faster delivery times for shops and rebuilders across the country.As the transmission industry evolves, WIT remains committed to offering the widest selection of OE and aftermarket transmission parts, combined with industry-leading customer service and support. With over two decades of experience, WIT continues to set the standard for quality and reliability.WIT's employee-ownership model reflects its core belief: when employees have a stake in the company’s future, everyone wins — especially the customer.About Whatever It Takes Transmission Parts:Founded in 1999, WIT is a trusted distributor of OE and aftermarket transmission parts serving the automotive repair industry nationwide. With 50 locations, a strong commitment to innovation, and an ESOP model that gives back to its workforce, WIT is more than a parts supplier — it's a partner in performance.

