WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 17% CAGR | Network and Location Analytics Market Reach USD 89.7 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global network and location analytics market was valued at $19 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $89.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 338 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31571 Driving FactorsSurge in penetration of smartphones, an upsurge in the usage of GPS-enabled devices, increased use of spatial data and analytical tools, rise in adoption of networks, and the COVID-19 pandemic which increased the use of location-based services drive the growth of the global network & location analytics market. However, consent and privacy concerns hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of advanced technologies in the field of GIS, and the integration of AI with location analytics is anticipated to present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe network and location analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into solutions and services. As per the deployment Model, it is classified On-premise and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and SMEs. Depending on the application, it is divided into remote monitoring, sales & marketing optimization, asset management, risk management, facility management, and others. On the basis of industry vertical it is categorized into BFSI, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, hospitality, transport & logistic, government, IT & telecom, media and entertainment, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe company profiles of network and location analytics market analysis included in this report are Google LLC., Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, Hexagon, ALTERYX, INC., ESRI, SAS Institute Inc.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31571 Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing two-fifths of the global network & location analytics market share. The increase in location-based services applications in defense and transportation sectors drive the growth of the market in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to achieve the highest revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries are expected to adopt network and location analytics solutions at a high rate as the remote sensing industry in this region has numerous growth opportunities, owing to various geographical needs.Based on component, the solution segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to two-thirds of the global network & location analytics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in adoption of network and location analytics in the organization to provide personalized and integrated products and services to customers. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the emerging trend among intelligence (BI) and analytics software vendors to integrate mapping and spatial data analysis into their products to provide additional context to reports, visualizations, and analysis.Based on deployment model, the on premise segment held the largest market share of three-fifths of global network & location analytics market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because it witnessed rapid adoption in enterprises and government bodies, which are facing strict data security, compliance, and regulation requirements. On the other hand, the cloud segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031, due to the rise in preference for cloud-based network location analytics in industry verticals such as retail & wholesale, technology, and education.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of global network & location analytics market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the surge in adoption of network and location analytics solutions by large enterprises to provide better navigation and tracking ability to track people and object indoor and outdoor. On the other hand, the small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031, as network and location analytics solutions help in decision-making and provide competitive advantage to SMEs.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (338 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-and-location-analytics-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The COVID-19 outbreak had a low impact on the growth of the network and location analytics industry, due to the surge in adoption of location intelligence or analytics tools and services to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and ensure continuity of businesses by remote monitoring of assets.● Healthcare systems experienced a high demand for location data, with many countries inspecting medical facilities, including primary care clinics, hospitals, and retirement homes to analyze care capacity and vulnerability.● Thus, the network and location analytics software adoption assisted businesses to locate COVID-19 density zones to plan their business operations accordingly.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 