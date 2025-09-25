California Continues to Rank #1 in the Nation for Propane Sales Despite Regulatory Challenges and Consumer Competition

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California has once again claimed the top spot as the number one state in the country for propane sales, according to the newly released 2024 Retail Propane Sales Report from the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC). This marks the fourth consecutive year that California has led the nation in total propane gallons sold, reinforcing the state’s role as a dynamic and diverse propane market.In 2024, California sold 532 million gallons of propane - 82 million gallons more than the next closest state. These sales came even as a record warm winter reduced heating degree days by 10% from 2023 the largest drop in the U.S. That volume represents 6% of total national sales, the highest percentage by any single state over the past five years. The sales came during a period in which California attempted to ban combustion forklifts across the state and when there were broad incentives from both the state and federal government to drive consumers away from propane appliances.“This sustained growth illustrates how propane remains a vital energy source for a broad range of applications across California from residential uses to commercial and agricultural operations to fleet vehicles,” said Colin Sueyres, President & CEO, Western Propane Gas Association . “As the energy landscape continues to evolve, sales in California demonstrate how propane is an integral part of our energy needs.”The report highlights California’s leadership in propane sales across key sectors:#1 in total gallons sold – 532 million gallons#1 in commercial sales – 153 million gallons#2 in industrial sales – 21 million gallons#2 in internal combustion – 62 million gallons#2 in cylinder sales – 31 million gallonsNationally, the residential sector accounted for 53% of total propane sales. Uses include space heating, water heating, cooking, spa/pool use, and other household activities. The commercial sector, which accounted for 23% of propane sales, includes uses for schools, hospitals, retail outlets, office buildings, and other types of non-industrial outlets. Also, the cylinder markets, serving residential grilling, small businesses, and recreational uses such as recreational vehicles (RVs) and camping, recorded notable year-over-year growth. This expansion was supported by rising consumer demand for portable and off-grid energy solutions, as well as recovery in the commercial hospitality and outdoor recreation sectors.About the Western Propane Gas AssociationWPGA is the trade and membership service organization that represents propane industry throughout California. Founded in 1949, the association represents the single largest market for propane consumption in the country and upholds its core principles of education and safety. The association’s primary purpose is to maintain high standards of practice within the industry and, in so doing, protect the consumers and communities its members serve. Learn more at westernpga.org

