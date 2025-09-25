Epoch Concepts Raises $50,000 for Tunnel to Towers Foundation at Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament

Epoch Concepts

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, is pleased to announce that its inaugural charity golf tournament raised $50,000 in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.Held at the iconic Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colorado, the August 25th event brought together more than 20 sponsoring technology companies, along with clients, partners, and community members, for a day of golf, networking, and giving back. Proceeds will support Tunnel to Towers’ mission of providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families, as well as building specially adapted smart homes for injured veterans.“As a veteran-led business, supporting the mission of Tunnel to Towers is deeply personal for us,” said Marcus Smiley, CEO and Founder of Epoch Concepts. “We’re honored to work alongside our industry partners to make a meaningful impact for those who have sacrificed so much for our country. This event was just the beginning - we’re committed to making it an annual tradition that grows in both participation and impact.”The tournament featured a full day of golf on Arrowhead’s renowned course framed by its striking red rock formations, with opportunities for friendly competition, sponsor recognition, and community connection. Attendees enjoyed contests, a silent auction, and post-round awards, all while contributing to a cause that aligns closely with Epoch Concepts’ values of service, integrity, and mission focus.Epoch Concepts extends its gratitude to the sponsors, volunteers, and participants who made the tournament possible. Plans are already underway for next year’s event, with the goal of exceeding this year’s fundraising total and continuing to build a tradition of giving back to the veteran and first responder community.About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and trusted value-added reseller, delivering mission-ready IT solutions to government agencies, commercial enterprises, and systems integrators. Specializing in cutting-edge technologies, from storage and infrastructure to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged solutions, Epoch Concepts delivers future ready integrated systems that empower customers to make faster decisions, strengthen mission readiness, and operate securely in any environment. Learn more at https://www.epochconcepts.com About Tunnel to Towers FoundationBorn from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit t2t.org to learn more.

