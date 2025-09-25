WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Surface & Field Analytics Market Reach USD 49.9 Billion Growing at 9.4% CAGR by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global surface & field analytics market was valued at $20.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $49.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 284 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31577 Driving FactorsSurge in demand for work from home and sanitation trends during the pandemic period led to huge need for surface analytics and remote management solutions to boost the global surface & field analytics market trends. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was growing need for decontamination of surfaces leading to huge demand for surface and analytical tools including medical diagnostic solutions, communications solutions, sustainable packaging designs, and sensors and controls solutions.Market SegmentationThe surface & field analytics market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of offering, the industry is divided into software and service. Depending on deployment mode, the market is classified into on premise and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The industry vertical covered in the study include automotive and transportation, energy and utilities, government, defense and intelligence, smart cities, insurance, natural resources, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players analyzed in the global surface & field analytics market report include Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation, Jeol Limited, Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ULVAN-PHI, and Waters Corporation.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31577 Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing more than two-fifths of the global surface & field analytics market share. In addition, the same region is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.Based on offering, the software segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global surface & field analytics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global Surface & field analytics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the cloud segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global Surface & field analytics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the SMEs segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (284 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/surface-&-field-analytics-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had favorably impacted the growth of the global surface & field analytics market, owing to rise in need for disinfecting environmental surfaces resulting in demand for scientific instruments for molecular and material research.● During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a growing need for decontamination of surfaces leading to huge demand for surface and analytical tools including medical diagnostic solutions, communications solutions, professional microscopes, sustainable packaging designs, and sensors and controls solutions.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.