Global Industrial Bearings Market to Reach USD 398.7 Billion by 2035, Growing at 7.2% CAGR | TMR Research

Global industrial bearings market valued at $185.5B in 2024, projected to grow at 7.2% CAGR, reaching $398.7B by 2035.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global industrial bearings market is witnessing a transformative phase, driven by increasing demand from core heavy industries, advancements in manufacturing technologies, and a shift toward sustainability and precision automation. Bearings, essential mechanical components that reduce friction and control motion, are critical in machinery spanning automotive systems, industrial motors, wind turbines, and heavy equipment.Valued at US$ 185.5 billion in 2024, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2025 and 2035, reaching US$ 398.7 billion by 2035. This growth reflects not just rising production volumes but also a qualitative shift toward engineered, high-performance solutions that emphasize energy efficiency, durability, and lifecycle services.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here –Analysts’ ViewpointThe industrial bearings market is defined less by simple expansion and more by resilience, innovation, and strategic repositioning. Core heavy industries—automotive, wind energy, machine tools, and general manufacturing—provide a solid foundation for demand. Simultaneously, the rise of industrial automation, electric vehicle adoption, and precision-driven manufacturing is reshaping the market landscape, creating opportunities for suppliers who can deliver high-performance, low-friction, and smart bearing solutions.Analysts highlight the following key trends:Lifecycle solutions and circularity are increasingly critical, with suppliers offering remanufacturing, recladding, and maintenance services.Vertical integration and strategic acquisitions are being deployed to expand portfolios into motion control, precision drives, and electrified applications.Regional supply chains are evolving, with Asia-Pacific leading production, while reshoring occurs selectively in mature markets.Overall, the market is moving from a volume-based commodity model toward engineered solutions with integrated services, providing higher value for industrial users.Industrial Bearings Market OverviewIndustrial bearings are mechanical devices that reduce friction and regulate motion across a wide variety of machinery. They can be classified as:Ball Bearings: Deep-groove, angular contact, and specialized variants.Roller Bearings: Cylindrical, spherical, tapered.Specialized Bearings: Thrust, magnetic, and plain bearings.Bearings are essential in:Automotive powertrains and drivetrainsIndustrial motors and machineryRenewable energy systems such as wind turbinesMining, construction, and heavy equipmentThe market is increasingly driven by higher performance demands, safety regulations, and the electrification of transport and industrial sectors. Companies offering engineered solutions, condition-monitoring technologies, and sustainable materials are well-positioned for competitive advantage.Market DriversIndustrial AutomationThe proliferation of precision motion systems and automation across industries is driving demand for advanced bearings. High-speed robotics, servo drives, and automated assembly machinery require:Bearings with high tolerances and durabilityIntegrated sensors for predictive maintenanceLubrication management systems for improved lifecycle performanceAdvanced designs such as high-speed ball bearings and angular-contact bearings are increasingly deployed to reduce vibration, enhance reliability, and extend service life. Manufacturers like Timken are acquiring motion-control and precision-drive companies to provide integrated mechanical-electronic solutions, further emphasizing lifecycle and systems-level performance.Electrification and EV AdoptionThe shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and industrial electrification is creating new requirements:Low-friction bearings to improve energy efficiencyBearings capable of handling higher shaft speeds and torqueEnhanced durability under variable load conditionsFor example, in 2024, NSK developed a low-friction hub unit bearing that reduces friction by 40% compared to conventional models. Such innovations not only extend EV range but also reduce lifetime energy consumption in industrial machinery and renewable energy equipment.Lifecycle Optimization and SustainabilityMarket dynamics increasingly emphasize extended bearing lifecycles, remanufacturing, and resource efficiency. Circular economy practices—recladding, refurbishment, and aftermarket services—are gaining traction, offering:Reduced wasteLower production costsSustainable alternatives to entirely new bearingsLeading manufacturers are integrating these approaches into product roadmaps, reinforcing both environmental compliance and long-term profitability.Market SegmentationBy TypeBall Bearings: Dominant due to low friction, high-speed capability, and cost efficiency. Applications include automotive systems, electric motors, and precision instruments.Roller Bearings: Used in heavy-load applications where durability is critical.Plain, Magnetic, and Fluid Bearings: Specialized applications in aerospace, robotics, and high-tech industries.Ball bearings continue to command a significant share due to their operational efficiency and volume production advantages, reinforced by innovations in materials and lubrication technology.By CategoryMounted Bearings – Pre-assembled for immediate application in machinery.Unmounted Bearings – Supplied as components for system integrators and OEMs.By MaterialMetallic: Chrome steel, stainless steel, carbon steel, cast ironNon-Metallic: Polymers and composites for lightweight or specialized applicationsMaterial choice is driven by load-bearing requirements, environmental conditions, and energy efficiency targets.By Bore DiameterLess than 100 mm100–200 mm200–300 mmAbove 300 mmBy ApplicationAutomotive – Powertrains, wheel hubs, and EV drivetrainsEnergy & Power Generation – Wind turbines, industrial motorsMining & Construction – Heavy equipment and machineryAerospace – High-speed precision applicationsAgriculture and Robotics – Specialized low-maintenance systemsBy Distribution ChannelDirect Sales – OEM contracts and large industrial ordersIndirect Sales – Distributors, aftermarket, and service providersRegional InsightsAsia-Pacific: Market LeaderAsia-Pacific dominates due to:Substantial manufacturing base with integrated supply chainsProximity to upstream metal producers and component suppliersLarge-scale automotive, electronics, and renewable energy manufacturingInvestments in EVs, semiconductors, and industrial automation have further boosted regional bearing content. The presence of local OEM ecosystems reduces lead times and enables custom engineering and resilience in the supply chain.EuropeGrowth is supported by industrial modernization and renewable energy investments. Countries like Germany, France, and Italy focus on advanced bearings for automotive, rail, and industrial machinery applications.North AmericaThe U.S. and Canada are emphasizing high-precision bearings for industrial automation, EV manufacturing, and renewable energy projects.Latin AmericaBrazil, Mexico, and Argentina are increasingly investing in bearings for automotive and heavy equipment manufacturing.Aftermarket growth is notable due to replacement cycles in industrial machinery.Middle East & AfricaOpportunities are emerging in mining, oil & gas, and renewable energy installations.Localized manufacturing and regional assembly hubs are driving demand for industrial bearings.Competitive LandscapeKey Players:AB SKFSchaeffler GroupNSK LtdNTN CorporationThe Timken CompanyJTEKT CorporationNachi-Fujikoshi CorpRBC Bearings IncorporatedMinebeaMitsumi Inc.THK Co., Ltd.Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd.C&U Group Co., Ltd.Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.LYC Bearing CorporationWafangdian Guangyang Bearing Group Co., Ltd.Strategies of Market LeadersAcquisitions to expand into motion control and precision drivesProduct innovation in low-friction, sensor-integrated, and energy-efficient bearingsAftermarket services for lifecycle optimization and predictive maintenanceLocalized production hubs in Asia, with selective reshoring in mature marketsRecent Market DevelopmentsNTN Corporation (2025): Acquired stakes in La Tunisie Mecanique S.A., expanding aftermarket and integrated shock absorber offerings in Europe and Africa.Schaeffler India Limited (2025): Inaugurated a 16,500 sq.m. plant in Tamil Nadu for powertrain, chassis, and hybrid transmission components.These developments highlight a strategic focus on industrial automation, mobility solutions, and sustainable manufacturing.Market Outlook to 2035The industrial bearings market is expected to maintain robust growth, underpinned by:Automation and precision machinery demandElectrification of vehicles and industrial processesAftermarket and lifecycle service opportunitiesSustainability-driven innovations in materials and designAsia-Pacific will continue to dominate, while Europe and North America will focus on high-precision, high-value applications. Ball bearings will maintain dominance, with roller and specialized bearings growing in industrial and renewable-energy sectors.The global industrial bearings market is entering an era of innovation-driven growth, characterized by advanced product design, lifecycle services, and sustainability integration. Growth is anchored by industrial automation, electrification, and precision machinery needs, while the Asia-Pacific region remains the dominant market due to its robust manufacturing base and supply chain integration.By 2035, the market is expected to nearly double in value to US$ 398.7 billion, reflecting the transition from commodity production toward engineered, high-performance bearing systems. 