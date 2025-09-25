Global Industrial Bearings Market to Reach USD 398.7 Billion by 2035, Growing at 7.2% CAGR | TMR Research
Global industrial bearings market valued at $185.5B in 2024, projected to grow at 7.2% CAGR, reaching $398.7B by 2035.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial bearings market is witnessing a transformative phase, driven by increasing demand from core heavy industries, advancements in manufacturing technologies, and a shift toward sustainability and precision automation. Bearings, essential mechanical components that reduce friction and control motion, are critical in machinery spanning automotive systems, industrial motors, wind turbines, and heavy equipment.
Valued at US$ 185.5 billion in 2024, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2025 and 2035, reaching US$ 398.7 billion by 2035. This growth reflects not just rising production volumes but also a qualitative shift toward engineered, high-performance solutions that emphasize energy efficiency, durability, and lifecycle services.
Analysts’ Viewpoint
The industrial bearings market is defined less by simple expansion and more by resilience, innovation, and strategic repositioning. Core heavy industries—automotive, wind energy, machine tools, and general manufacturing—provide a solid foundation for demand. Simultaneously, the rise of industrial automation, electric vehicle adoption, and precision-driven manufacturing is reshaping the market landscape, creating opportunities for suppliers who can deliver high-performance, low-friction, and smart bearing solutions.
Analysts highlight the following key trends:
Lifecycle solutions and circularity are increasingly critical, with suppliers offering remanufacturing, recladding, and maintenance services.
Vertical integration and strategic acquisitions are being deployed to expand portfolios into motion control, precision drives, and electrified applications.
Regional supply chains are evolving, with Asia-Pacific leading production, while reshoring occurs selectively in mature markets.
Overall, the market is moving from a volume-based commodity model toward engineered solutions with integrated services, providing higher value for industrial users.
Industrial Bearings Market Overview
Industrial bearings are mechanical devices that reduce friction and regulate motion across a wide variety of machinery. They can be classified as:
Ball Bearings: Deep-groove, angular contact, and specialized variants.
Roller Bearings: Cylindrical, spherical, tapered.
Specialized Bearings: Thrust, magnetic, and plain bearings.
Bearings are essential in:
Automotive powertrains and drivetrains
Industrial motors and machinery
Renewable energy systems such as wind turbines
Mining, construction, and heavy equipment
The market is increasingly driven by higher performance demands, safety regulations, and the electrification of transport and industrial sectors. Companies offering engineered solutions, condition-monitoring technologies, and sustainable materials are well-positioned for competitive advantage.
Market Drivers
Industrial Automation
The proliferation of precision motion systems and automation across industries is driving demand for advanced bearings. High-speed robotics, servo drives, and automated assembly machinery require:
Bearings with high tolerances and durability
Integrated sensors for predictive maintenance
Lubrication management systems for improved lifecycle performance
Advanced designs such as high-speed ball bearings and angular-contact bearings are increasingly deployed to reduce vibration, enhance reliability, and extend service life. Manufacturers like Timken are acquiring motion-control and precision-drive companies to provide integrated mechanical-electronic solutions, further emphasizing lifecycle and systems-level performance.
Electrification and EV Adoption
The shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and industrial electrification is creating new requirements:
Low-friction bearings to improve energy efficiency
Bearings capable of handling higher shaft speeds and torque
Enhanced durability under variable load conditions
For example, in 2024, NSK developed a low-friction hub unit bearing that reduces friction by 40% compared to conventional models. Such innovations not only extend EV range but also reduce lifetime energy consumption in industrial machinery and renewable energy equipment.
Lifecycle Optimization and Sustainability
Market dynamics increasingly emphasize extended bearing lifecycles, remanufacturing, and resource efficiency. Circular economy practices—recladding, refurbishment, and aftermarket services—are gaining traction, offering:
Reduced waste
Lower production costs
Sustainable alternatives to entirely new bearings
Leading manufacturers are integrating these approaches into product roadmaps, reinforcing both environmental compliance and long-term profitability.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Ball Bearings: Dominant due to low friction, high-speed capability, and cost efficiency. Applications include automotive systems, electric motors, and precision instruments.
Roller Bearings: Used in heavy-load applications where durability is critical.
Plain, Magnetic, and Fluid Bearings: Specialized applications in aerospace, robotics, and high-tech industries.
Ball bearings continue to command a significant share due to their operational efficiency and volume production advantages, reinforced by innovations in materials and lubrication technology.
By Category
Mounted Bearings – Pre-assembled for immediate application in machinery.
Unmounted Bearings – Supplied as components for system integrators and OEMs.
By Material
Metallic: Chrome steel, stainless steel, carbon steel, cast iron
Non-Metallic: Polymers and composites for lightweight or specialized applications
Material choice is driven by load-bearing requirements, environmental conditions, and energy efficiency targets.
By Bore Diameter
Less than 100 mm
100–200 mm
200–300 mm
Above 300 mm
By Application
Automotive – Powertrains, wheel hubs, and EV drivetrains
Energy & Power Generation – Wind turbines, industrial motors
Mining & Construction – Heavy equipment and machinery
Aerospace – High-speed precision applications
Agriculture and Robotics – Specialized low-maintenance systems
By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales – OEM contracts and large industrial orders
Indirect Sales – Distributors, aftermarket, and service providers
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific: Market Leader
Asia-Pacific dominates due to:
Substantial manufacturing base with integrated supply chains
Proximity to upstream metal producers and component suppliers
Large-scale automotive, electronics, and renewable energy manufacturing
Investments in EVs, semiconductors, and industrial automation have further boosted regional bearing content. The presence of local OEM ecosystems reduces lead times and enables custom engineering and resilience in the supply chain.
Europe
Growth is supported by industrial modernization and renewable energy investments. Countries like Germany, France, and Italy focus on advanced bearings for automotive, rail, and industrial machinery applications.
North America
The U.S. and Canada are emphasizing high-precision bearings for industrial automation, EV manufacturing, and renewable energy projects.
Latin America
Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are increasingly investing in bearings for automotive and heavy equipment manufacturing.
Aftermarket growth is notable due to replacement cycles in industrial machinery.
Middle East & Africa
Opportunities are emerging in mining, oil & gas, and renewable energy installations.
Localized manufacturing and regional assembly hubs are driving demand for industrial bearings.
Competitive Landscape
Key Players:
AB SKF
Schaeffler Group
NSK Ltd
NTN Corporation
The Timken Company
JTEKT Corporation
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp
RBC Bearings Incorporated
MinebeaMitsumi Inc.
THK Co., Ltd.
Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd.
C&U Group Co., Ltd.
Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
LYC Bearing Corporation
Wafangdian Guangyang Bearing Group Co., Ltd.
Strategies of Market Leaders
Acquisitions to expand into motion control and precision drives
Product innovation in low-friction, sensor-integrated, and energy-efficient bearings
Aftermarket services for lifecycle optimization and predictive maintenance
Localized production hubs in Asia, with selective reshoring in mature markets
Recent Market Developments
NTN Corporation (2025): Acquired stakes in La Tunisie Mecanique S.A., expanding aftermarket and integrated shock absorber offerings in Europe and Africa.
Schaeffler India Limited (2025): Inaugurated a 16,500 sq.m. plant in Tamil Nadu for powertrain, chassis, and hybrid transmission components.
These developments highlight a strategic focus on industrial automation, mobility solutions, and sustainable manufacturing.
Market Outlook to 2035
The industrial bearings market is expected to maintain robust growth, underpinned by:
Automation and precision machinery demand
Electrification of vehicles and industrial processes
Aftermarket and lifecycle service opportunities
Sustainability-driven innovations in materials and design
Asia-Pacific will continue to dominate, while Europe and North America will focus on high-precision, high-value applications. Ball bearings will maintain dominance, with roller and specialized bearings growing in industrial and renewable-energy sectors.
The global industrial bearings market is entering an era of innovation-driven growth, characterized by advanced product design, lifecycle services, and sustainability integration. Growth is anchored by industrial automation, electrification, and precision machinery needs, while the Asia-Pacific region remains the dominant market due to its robust manufacturing base and supply chain integration.
By 2035, the market is expected to nearly double in value to US$ 398.7 billion, reflecting the transition from commodity production toward engineered, high-performance bearing systems. Manufacturers who can deliver smart, energy-efficient, and durable solutions with lifecycle support will command competitive advantage, driving both profitability and market leadership in the coming decade.
