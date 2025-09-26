Mammoth Security Upgrades Campus Safety at Eastern Connecticut State University with Advanced Detection Technology

Connecticut University partners with a local security firm to install HALO sensors and surveillance cameras.

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mammoth Security Inc. , a Connecticut-based commercial security and surveillance systems installation company, announced the completion of a comprehensive security upgrade at Eastern Connecticut State University.The project includes Avigilon Alta cloud-based camera systems installed across multiple campus buildings and HALO sensors deployed in bathroom facilities to detect vaping, THC use, gunshots, and other safety concerns."Eastern Connecticut State University has one of the top-ranked campus police departments in the country, and they wanted technology that matched their commitment to student safety," said Eugene Klimaszewski, President at Mammoth Security Inc. "The HALO sensors give them eyes and ears in spaces where traditional cameras can't go, while respecting student privacy."The installation addresses growing campus security challenges, with 76% of college students who use tobacco products choosing to vape, making it the most popular form of tobacco consumption on campuses nationwide.Research shows that nearly half of college e-cigarette users engage in stealth vaping on campus, with bathrooms being among the most common locations for this activity.The HALO sensors provide comprehensive monitoring capabilities beyond vaping detection, including gunshot recognition, aggressive behavior alerts through sound pattern analysis, and air quality monitoring. The privacy-compliant technology operates without cameras or audio recording, making it ideal for sensitive areas like restrooms and locker rooms.The Avigilon Alta cloud-based camera systems complement the HALO sensors by providing high-definition video surveillance across campus buildings. The cloud-based platform allows campus security to monitor multiple locations remotely and access footage from any device with internet connectivity. Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, is known for advanced video analytics and AI-powered security technology."This project represents our commitment to working with Connecticut's leading educational institutions," added Klimaszewski. "We're helping them stay ahead of evolving safety challenges while maintaining the campus environment students and families expect."The HALO sensor technology represents a growing trend in educational security, with over 1,500 school districts nationwide installing similar detection systems to create safer learning environments.With this installation, Mammoth Security continues building its reputation with institutions and businesses that need security systems they can count on.Learn more at: https://mammothsecurity.com/ About Mammoth Security Inc.Based in Connecticut, Mammoth Security Inc. provides commercial security and surveillance system installations for schools, housing authorities, businesses, and government facilities. The company partners with top manufacturers such as Avigilon and Axis, and has secured thousands of buildings statewide. Mammoth Security's mission is to deliver the most effective safety technology with the service of a trusted local provider.

