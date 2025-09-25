Greenville Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

Montgomery, Ala. – Acting United States Attorney Kevin Davidson announced today that a Greenville, Alabama, man has been sentenced to federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On September 23, 2025, a federal judge ordered that 41-year-old Undray Lamond Lowery serve 120 months in prison. Following his prison term, Lowery will serve three years of supervised release. Federal inmates are not eligible for parole.

According to court records and police reports, on January 1, 2023, a Greenville patrol officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of one potentially linked to a shots-fired incident at a residence the night before. The officer recognized Lowery as the driver and was aware that Lowery had outstanding arrest warrants. After Lowery pulled into a parking lot and exited the vehicle, the officer placed him under arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a handgun. Because Lowery has prior felony convictions, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition. On June 11, 2025, Lowery pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Greenville Police Department investigated this case, which Assistant United States Attorney Paul Markovits prosecuted.

