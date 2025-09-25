O’Connor Clients Best the Bountiful Savings Achieved Through Appeals in Denton County

2025 Denton County commercial property % reduction by O'Connor 2025 Denton County single family % reduction by O'Connor

O’Connor discusses how our clients had major savings achieved through appeals in Denton County.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Denton County is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand places to live in the United States. With many parallels to places like Fort Bend or Williamson counties, Denton is becoming the premier suburb in a major metropolitan area. As a keystone piece of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex, Denton County is the place where everyone in DFW wishes to live. This is certainly a mixed bag, as it does encourage rapid growth and property sales. However, it does mean that buyers are having a hard time finding a property to buy, while those trying to stay are facing increasing values and taxes.Property tax appeals are the only way for taxpayers to help even the playing field. As Denton County has matured, more residents have turned to these tax protests each year. The use of appeals has almost tripled in the past decade, with nearly one third of all properties being protested every year as of 2023. This has brought home record savings for businesses and homeowners. To aid in this endeavor, many have turned to O’Connor for help in protecting their property. In this article, we will look at how appeals have benefited taxpayers and how those that chose to work with us fared as well.O’Connor Clients Saved Double on Home ValuesIn 2025, the Denton Central Appraisal District (DCAD), assessed all homes in the county as having increased in value by 5.6%. Studies showed that about 36% of all homes were overvalued. Appeals certainly had an impact, and the overall taxable value was cut by 2.5%, which was still a staggering $154.57 billion. $54.3 billion in value alone came from homes worth between $250,000 and $500,000, which were reduced 2% by appeals. Those assessed from $500,000 to $750,000 were in second place with $44.31 billion after a decrease of 2.5%. The two largest property types got the largest cuts, with those between $1 million and $1.5 million saving 3%, while those over $1.5 million were reduced 4.1%. Homeowners that used O’Connor did better across the board, with an overall savings of 5.1%. Homes assessed from $250,000 to $500,000 saw a cut of 5.5% with O’Connor.While the value of homes in Denton County is overinflated, the size of properties is not. Harkening back to its origins as a rural and suburban area, most homes are between 2,000 and 3,999 square feet. These homes combined for $93.17 billion after a decrease of 2.5% thanks to appeals. Residences under 2,000 square feet totaled $33.57 billion after a cut of 2%, demonstrating how valuable even small properties are. The third most valuable were homes between 4,000 and 5,999 square feet, which were reduced by 2.9% to $23.71 billion. Defying expectations, large homes were only a fraction of all value, with those over 8,000 square feet being valued at $1.31 billion after a reduction of 5.9%.Much of Denton’s meteoric rise has happened in the past decade, which is reflected in construction. 52% of all value for homes was constructed between 2001 and 2020, a pattern that is common across Texas, but not to this extreme. Homes from this timeframe were assessed at $80.45 billion, and this was after a cut of 2.5%. Residential properties constructed from 1981 to 2000 were in second place with $39.12 billion, after a reduction of 2.5%. New construction was in third place, with $23.48 billion in value after a decrease of 3.5%. It is rare for new construction to be this high of a contributor in Texas residential real estate, which demonstrates just how quickly things are changing in Denton County.O’Connor Clients Save 14.3%While home values certainly grabbed the headlines, it was commercial property that got hit with the overvaluation stick hard in 2025. DCAD assessed all commercial value in the county at $40.26 billion, an increase of a gargantuan 26.5%. This was an instant hit to the bottom line for businesses of all sizes. Appeals were dutifully launched, resulting in a solid reduction of 13.9%. The largest increase and corresponding decrease were felt in the biggest of businesses. Commercial properties worth over $1.5 million accounted for $23.5 billion in value after a slashing of 16.3%. Business real estate worth between $1 million and $1 million and $1.5 million generated $7.75 billion after a reduction of 9.6%. Clients that partnered with O’Connor managed to see an overall reduction of 14.3%, which resulted in a total value savings of $51.26 million.As expected for a suburban county, Denton’s most valuable commercial property was apartments, which received a large reduction thanks to appeals, eventually totaling $16.32 billion. In a display of things come, second place was for raw land, at $10.39 billion after a solid reduction of 8.1%. Offices fell 24.8% to $2.26 billion, while retail totaled $3.23 billion after a substantial cut of 17.8%. These had increased 29.4% and 24.4% respectively, so appeals brought significant relief. Warehouses and hotels were the two fastest-growing categories of commercial property, but they were reduced by 18.5% and 22.2% respectively. Thanks to appeals, commercial real estate saw a total reduction of $5.61 billion.Much like homes, Denton County commercial property value is linked heavily to recent construction. While not as lopsided as residential real estate, business value still favored construction from 2001 to 2020. 34.6% of all value was built in this timeframe, a total of $12 billion after an appeal reduction of 14.3%. Those from 1981 to 2000 were in second place with $7.1 billion, with a strong cut of 13.8%. New construction boasted the highest growth rate and the largest cut, with a saving of 24% bringing the total of those commercial properties to $4.55 billion. Land accounted for 28.3% of all commercial property value, while older real estate only accounted for 3.4% of it.Warehouse Owners That Went with O’Connor Reduced Taxable Value by 29.2%While a relatively small property type, warehouses also saw the largest gain in value by percentage in 2025. These economic keystones shot up 34.9% according to DCAD, reaching a combined total of $1.36 billion. Thanks to appeals, this was reversed somewhat by a reduction of 18.5%. Like other properties, 43.7% of all warehouse value was constructed in the boom period of 2001 to 2020, which totaled $595.14 million after a reduction of 19.6%. $386. 02 million was built between 1981 and 2000, while new construction was responsible for $305.7 million. These were cut 17.2% and 18.6% respectively. Owners that enrolled with O’Connor got a major boon, as we were able to shave 29.2% from the total taxable value. In particular, those built between 2001 and 2020 saved 36.6%. This translated into a savings of $5.64 million.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

