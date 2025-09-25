Dental Handpieces Market Size Worth USD 2.7 billion by 2031 at 5.5% CAGR, Says AMR

The North America market was dominant, in terms of revenue among other regions in 2021, owing to rise in number of root canal procedures

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Dental Handpieces Market Size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is Anticipated to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐑&𝐃 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• Dentsply Sirona• SciCan Ltd.• DENTALEZ• Zimmer Biomet• MTI Dental• MDK CO., LTD.• Premier Dental Co.• NSK• Bien Air Dental SA• A-dec Inc.𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -The report offers detailed a segmentation of the global dental handpieces market based on complete handpiece, handpiece component, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on complete handpiece, the speed handpiece segment held half of the total market share in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes segments such as electric handpieces, surgical handpieces, and others.By handpiece component, the electric motors segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental handpieces market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the air turbines segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global dental handpieces market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the dental clinics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental handpieces market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.comAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

