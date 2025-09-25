Bone Growth Stimulators Market Is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bone Growth Stimulators Market TrendAccording to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Bone Growth Stimulators Market, ” The bone growth stimulators market size was valued at $2.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in geriatric population, increase in incidences of fracture and accidents, rise in prevalence of arthritis surge in cases of diabetes and other medical conditions such as obesity, vascular disease, and renal disorders, and rise in inclination of patients toward minimally invasive & non-invasive surgical treatments drive the growth of the global bone growth stimulators market. However, stringent approval processes and limited medical reimbursement policies for bone stimulation products restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in platelet-rich plasma and bone morphogenetic proteins and availability of cost-effective bone growth stimulation devices present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6430 The bone growth stimulators market analysis is expected to experience a significant growth during the bone growth stimulators market forecast period, owing to rise in incidence of fractured and accidents, rise in geriatric population, increase in inclination of patients toward minimally invasive & non-invasive surgical treatments, rise in demand for platelet-rich plasma and bone morphogenetic proteins, availability of cost effective bone growth stimulation devices, and surge in patient awareness toward bone growth stimulators.Based on application, the spinal fusion surgeries segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.Based on distribution channel, the hospitals & clinincs segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.Leading players in the global bone growth stimulators market analyzed in the research include 3M Company, Ambu A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cognionics, Inc., ConMed, The Cooper Companies, Inc., DyMedix, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Plc., and Natus Medical Inc.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

