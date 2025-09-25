Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market Size Worth USD 8.2 billion by 2031 at 21.0% CAGR, Says AMR

Rise in number product approvals for atrial intervention & surge in atrial fibrillation, heart stroke cases, & hypertension-related disease drive the growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market Size was Valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2021, and is Projected to Garner USD 8.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031.Left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) device is a medical implant used to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition where the upper chambers of the heart beat irregularly and rapidly. The LAAC device is designed to be placed inside the heart to close off the left atrial appendage (LAA), a small sac-like structure located in the heart's left atrium. By blocking the LAA, the LAAC device helps to prevent blood clots from forming and traveling to other parts of the body, such as the brain, where they can cause a stroke. The device is implanted using minimally invasive techniques such as transcatheter implantation.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3699 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐟𝐭 𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 (𝐋𝐀𝐀𝐂) 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞?• Increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AFib) worldwide, leading to a higher risk of stroke and systemic embolism.• Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures to reduce hospital stays, lower healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes.• Advancements in technology leading to the development of more effective and safer LAAC devices.• Favorable reimbursement policies for LAAC procedures in many countries.• Rising awareness about the benefits of LAAC devices among patients, physicians, and healthcare providers.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐞𝐟𝐭 𝐀𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞• SentreHEART, Inc.• Boston Scientific Corporation• AtriCure, Inc.• Abbott Laboratories• Occlutech• Lifetech Scientific Corporation• Cardia, Inc.• Aegis Medical Group• Biosense Webster, Inc.• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc𝐋𝐞𝐟𝐭 𝐀𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:Based on product, the endocardial LAA devices segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around 90% of the global left atrial appendage closure device market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to lower complications in patients, shorter hospital stays, and safer and more effective in managing stroke and reducing bleeding than other products. The report also analyzes the epicardial LAA devices segment.Based on end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, holding around three-fourths of the global left atrial appendage closure device market, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to preference for left atrial appendage (LAA) procedures and increase in hospital acceptance of LAA closure devices with availability of advanced medical technologies and skilled professionals. The research also analyzes the segments including ambulatory surgery centers and others.Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global left atrial appendage closure device market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to widespread acceptance of advanced left atrial appendage closure devices, rise in incidence of atrial fibrillation, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the largest CAGR of 22.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to high preference and acceptance of advanced technologies in closure devices in medical facilities in the region.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3699 Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.comAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.