Harsha Pakhal Featured in TechBullion: Exploring How Virtual Reality Could Change Fitness

Harsha Pakhal was recently featured in TechBullion, where he discussed how virtual reality can make fitness more fun, accessible, and motivating.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleveland-based personal trainer Harsha Pakhal was recently featured in Tech Bullion in an article that examines how virtual reality (VR) may shape the future of fitness. The feature, titled “Harsha Pakhal Explains How Virtual Reality Could Change the Way We Train,” highlights his perspective on how immersive technology could help people overcome the most common barriers to exercise.

In the article, Pakhal notes that while VR may not have become the all-encompassing revolution some tech leaders predicted, its real potential could lie in enhancing specific experiences—especially workouts. “Big tech wanted VR to replace our lives,” he says. “But where it may actually succeed is in enhancing certain experiences, like making workouts more immersive, fun, and motivating. That’s a more realistic future.”

From boxing matches to mountain hikes, virtual reality offers the chance to transform exercise into an engaging adventure. According to Pakhal, VR fitness can:

Boost motivation by making workouts more fun and immersive.

Increase accessibility for those who may feel uncomfortable in a traditional gym setting.

Enhance personalization through adaptive programs that track progress and tailor intensity to individual goals.

Rather than replacing gyms or in-person training, Harsha Pakhal envisions VR as a supportive tool—one that can make consistency, the hardest part of fitness, easier to maintain. He believes technology can create safe spaces for beginners, add variety for experienced exercisers, and ultimately help more people stay committed to healthy routines.

The full article is available now on TechBullion, and offers a deeper look into how Harsha Pakhal sees technology blending with fitness to create more sustainable, approachable, and enjoyable ways to train.

About Harsha Pakhal

Harsha Pakhal is a certified personal trainer and the founder of Harsha Pakhal Fitness. Based in Cleveland, he specializes in personalized coaching that emphasizes strength, mobility, and mindset over quick fixes or extremes. His mission is to help people of all fitness levels build confidence, consistency, and real-life results through sustainable routines.

