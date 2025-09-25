Clinical Nutrition Market to Reach $55.25 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.3% CAGR

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinical Nutrition Market TrendsThe global clinical nutrition market size was valued at $32,495.97 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $51,128.26 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.Clinical nutrition refers to the nutrition of patients in the healthcare industry or clinical refers to the management of outpatients as well as inpatients in clinics and hospitals. It aims to maintain a healthy energy balance in patients, as well as providing require amounts of other nutrients such as protein, vitamins, minerals, etc. The advantages of clinical nutrition are, it is very effective in treating type 1 or type 2 diabetes and helps one to live better at any age. Clinical nutrition products are outwardly provided to patients who are unable to digest certain nutrients products. These products help in improving metabolisms, digestion, absorption, transportation, storage, and discharge of the human body.Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, surge in number of patients utilizing advanced clinical nutritional products, and increase in R&D investments by governments in the healthcare sector drive the growth of the global clinical nutrition market. However, lack of awareness and strict regulations restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in clinical nutrition and untapped potential in emerging countries offer new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/861 The oral segment to maintain its lead position by 2026Based on route of administration, the oral segment contributed to nearly half of the total share of the global clinical nutrition market in 2018, and is projected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to its widespread usage in patients as it offers ease in intake and convenience for treatment of several diseases. The report also offers a detailed analysis of segments including enteral and parenteral.The cancer segment to offer lucrative opportunitiesBased on application, the cancer segment held the largest market share with nearly one-third of the global clinical nutrition market share in 2018, and would continue its lead during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to the need to fulfill nutritional deficiency occurring in patients from various treatments such as hormone therapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplant. The research also discusses segments including neurological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, and others.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/861 North America to maintain its highest revenue contribution throughout the forecast periodBased on region, North America contributed to the largest share in terms of revenue in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the total share of the global clinical nutrition market, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of chronic disease including coronary artery disease, diabetes, ischemic stroke, and few cancer indications in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in metabolic disorders and rise in patient awareness regarding adoption of clinical nutrition products.Leading market playersAbbott LaboratoriesB. Braun Melsungen AGDanone NutriciaBaxter International Inc.Fresenius SE & Co. KGaAPerrigo Company PlcPfizer Inc.Nestlé S.ALonza Ltd.Hero Nutritionals Inc.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

