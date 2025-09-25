Radiology Information System Market to Reach $2.14 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.0% CAGR

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radiology Information System Market GrowthAccording to the report, the global radiology information system market generated $1.05 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.14 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.Rapidly increase in the aging population, rise in the number of chronic diseases, and surge in adoption of cloud technology-related services drive the growth of the global radiology information system market. However, rise in concerns regarding patient data safety & security hinders the market growth. On other hand, rise in investments in the Asia-Pacific region presents new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1128 The integrated segment to continue its leadership status by 2030Based on type, the integrated segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the global radiology information system market, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to its high efficiency of operations. The report also analyzes the standalone segment.The hospitals segment to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast periodBased on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global radiology information system market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to surge in number of hospitals throughout the globe. The report also analyzes the segments including office-based physicians and healthcare payers.For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1128 North America to continue its lead position by 2030Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global radiology information system market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and large government spending on healthcare facilities. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for healthcare facilities owing to rapid growth of the population.Leading Market PlayersGeneral Electric CompanyAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.Carestream Health, IncCerner CorporationEpic Systems CorporationIBMKoninklijke Philips N.V.McKesson CorporationMedInformatix, IncSiemens AG𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

