Thomas J. Henry Hits a Home Run with Dustin Lynch Concert at Whataburger Field

Thomas J Henry Logo Dustin Lynch (Photo credit: Twins Media) Thomas J. Henry (Photo credit: Twins Media) First Responders Parade (Photo credit: Twins Media) Atmosphere (Photo credit: Twins Media)

Fans enjoy baseball, country music, and community giving in Corpus Christi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whataburger Field was alive with baseball, country music, and community spirit on Thursday night as fans packed the stadium for the Corpus Christi Hooks game followed by a high-energy postgame concert from country star Dustin Lynch. The one-night-only event was made possible through a partnership between Thomas J. Henry and Whataburger Field, creating a seamless blend of sports, entertainment, and philanthropy.The Hooks took the field against the Wichita Wind Surge at 6:35 p.m., with thousands of fans staying late into the evening for the concert that kicked off immediately after the final out. Admission to the show was included with the game ticket, drawing a capacity crowd that filled the ballpark with excitement from the first pitch to the last song.Beyond the entertainment, the evening carried a deeper purpose: supporting first responders. Throughout the night, attendees entered prize giveaways, and for every entry submitted, Thomas J. Henry donated to the National First Responders Training Complex (NFRTC).“We’re incredibly proud to bring this unique experience to Corpus Christi,” said Thomas J. Henry. “Combining America’s favorite pastime with live music while supporting our first responders is a win for everyone.”Fans cheered as Dustin Lynch delivered a hit-filled set against the backdrop of the stadium lights and Texas night sky, making the evening one of the most memorable in recent Hooks history.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

