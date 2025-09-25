Downstream Processing Market is Expected to Reach $92.0 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Downstream Processing Market TrendsAccording to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Downstream Processing Market was estimated at $21.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $92.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2862 Rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals and increase in R&D expenditure for biopharmaceutical companies drive the growth of the global downstream processing market. On the other hand, dearth and shortage of skilled bioprocess engineers restrain the growth to some extent. However, emerging markets such as China and India offer lucrative opportunities in the industry.Downstream processing involves the process of purification and recovery of biosynthetic products, which includes mainly pharmaceuticals and are obtained from the natural sources. Downstream processing consists of five stages that include solid-liquid separation, intracellular products are released, and concentration and chromatography method is used for purification and formulation. The separation method includes methods such as flocculation, centrifugation flotation, and filtration.Rise in demand for single-use systems, lower risk of cross-contamination and reduced manufacturing costs and increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals drive the Downstream Processing Market Growth. In addition, the increase in the prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer, genetic disorders, and rare disease among others and COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for vaccines and antibody production, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in upcoming years. However, dearth and shortage of skilled bioprocess engineers restrain the market growth. Moreover, emerging markets such as China and India, offer profitable opportunities to expand this market.Downstream Processing Market Segment reviewBased on product, the chromatography columns and resins segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global downstream processing market report include Danaher Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Lonza Group AG, Eppendorf AG, 3M Company, Finesse Solutions, Inc., and Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

