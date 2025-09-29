Cold Chain Packaging Materials Market Projected to Reach USD 15.7 Billion by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

Cold Chain Packaging Materials Market Share

Europe’s cold chain packaging market grows with logistics but faces handling, packaging, and storage challenges

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview of the Market

The global cold chain packaging materials market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach US$ 15.7 billion by 2032 from an estimated US$ 9.5 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical sector, expansion of the frozen food industry, and a shift towards sustainable packaging solutions.

Among various product types, paper and paperboard packaging emerges as the leading segment, accounting for 42% market share in 2025, due to its cost-effectiveness, recyclability, and eco-friendly profile. Geographically, Europe dominates, capturing over 30% revenue share in 2025, fueled by stringent regulatory frameworks, advanced food logistics systems, and a strong pharmaceutical manufacturing base.

Key Highlights from the Report

• Europe leads the market with over 30% revenue share in 2025.

• Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 7.2%.

• Paper and paperboard dominate the product segment, representing 42% of the market.

• Insulated containers hold a 40.4% share, offering robust protection during transit.

• The U.S. dominates country-level revenue due to advanced logistics and pharma demand.

• Import-export growth is driven by pharmaceutical and perishable food trade.

Market Segmentation

The cold chain packaging materials market is broadly segmented by product type and material type. In terms of product type, paper & paperboard and plastics remain dominant, while metal-based packaging and foam solutions are gaining traction due to durability and thermal protection. These segments cater to varied end-users such as pharmaceuticals, frozen foods, dairy, and biotech industries.

Material type segmentation highlights insulated containers as the largest segment with 40.4% share in 2025, followed by gel packs, phase change materials, and thermal liners. The rise in temperature-sensitive shipments and growing consumer preference for safe, sustainable solutions are driving adoption across regions, particularly in Europe and North America.

Regional Insights

Europe maintains a dominant position in the cold chain packaging market due to its stringent regulatory compliance, advanced logistics, and growing emphasis on sustainability in packaging. Strong pharmaceutical production and food safety regulations further strengthen the market.

Asia Pacific, however, is emerging as the fastest-growing market, with rapid expansion in pharmaceutical manufacturing, booming e-commerce grocery deliveries, and increased investments in advanced cold chain infrastructure, especially in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Market Drivers

The primary growth drivers include rising pharmaceutical demand, increasing global trade of perishable food products, and a strong focus on sustainable and recyclable packaging materials. Innovations such as real-time temperature monitoring and eco-friendly containers are further propelling market adoption.

Market Restraints

High initial costs for advanced cold chain solutions, coupled with complex regulatory compliance, pose challenges for market expansion. Additionally, the logistics and infrastructure gap in emerging economies can limit efficient deployment of cold chain packaging systems.

Market Opportunities



The growing e-commerce grocery and frozen food market, expansion of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical distribution, and adoption of eco-friendly materials present significant opportunities. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America offer lucrative prospects for market players to invest and expand operations.

Reasons to Buy the Report

✔ Comprehensive analysis of market size, growth trends, and forecasts from 2025 to 2032.

✔ Detailed regional and country-level insights for strategic planning.

✔ Thorough segmentation analysis by product type, material type, and end-user.

✔ Key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities for informed decision-making.

✔ Profiles and strategies of leading market players for competitive benchmarking.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the cold chain packaging materials market include:

• Sonoco Products Company

• Cryopak Industries

• Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• Sealed Air Corporation

• DS Smith Plc

• Pregis LLC

Recent developments:

• Cryopak Industries launched a range of eco-friendly, recyclable cold chain packaging solutions in 2024 to meet rising sustainability demands.

• Cold Chain Technologies expanded its manufacturing facility in Asia Pacific in 2025 to cater to growing pharmaceutical and e-commerce logistics needs.

