Global Cloud Computing In Chemical Market to Reach $11.19 Billion at a Steady 9.4% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Global Cloud Computing In Chemical Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Cloud Computing In Chemical Market Be By 2025?

The market size for cloud computing in the chemical industry has witnessed substantial growth in recent times. It is set to increase from $7.12 billion in 2024 to $7.82 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The historical growth can be credited to the increased use of digital technologies, escalating research and development activities for drug discovery, the rising adoption of the public cloud by chemical corporations, increased application of smart manufacturing technologies, and growing preference for scalable and flexible processes.

Expectations are high for a robust expansion in the cloud computing in chemical market in the upcoming years. The market, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%, is set to reach a size of $11.19 billion by 2029. The substantial progress projected in the forecast period can be accredited to the growing requirement for AI based on the cloud, an escalating focus on research and innovation, rising consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions, increased need for advanced technology solutions, along with a surge in digital transformation. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period comprise of advancements in machine learning and AI, incorporation with existing systems, embracing technology for digital transformation, progress in cloud-based technologies, as well as improvements in blockchain integration.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Cloud Computing In Chemical Market Landscape?

The growth of the cloud computing in the chemical industry is set to be boosted by the ongoing digital transformation. This shift refers to the comprehensive integration of digital technologies across all business facets, thereby revolutionising operations, customer experiences, and value generation. The increasing urge for improved customer experiences is fueling this digitalisation, with businesses employing digital methods such as AI, cloud, and analytics to provide swifter, personalised, and more handy services that heighten customer loyalty and satisfaction. The chemical industry benefits from cloud computing by lessening dependence on costly on-site systems, offering flexible, scalable platforms that hasten research, simplify supply chain operations, and enhance operational versatility. For example, in November 2023, the Central Digital and Data Office, a governmental body in the UK, reported that in 2022, studies showed that government digitalisation could result in savings surpassing $1.17 billion (£1 billion), eradicating expenses related to paper-based operations. By 2025, a competitive digital remuneration structure could result in annual savings of $122.12 million (£101 million), moderating attrition rates and cutting down expensive labour reliance. Hence, the growing digital transformation is fuelling the expansion of cloud computing in the chemical market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Cloud Computing In Chemical Market?

Major players in the Cloud Computing In Chemical Global Market Report 2025 include:

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Cloud Computing In Chemical Market In The Future?

Major corporations in the cloud computing in chemical market are concentrating on creating progressive solutions like software-as-a-service (SaaS) quantum chemistry platforms to hasten chemical R&D procedures. These are cloud-oriented services which permit users to harness mighty quantum computing resources and software to conduct intricate chemical simulations and computations. To illustrate, QC Ware Corp., an American firm for computer applications, unveiled Promethium in April 2024, a cutting-edge platform aimed to expedite discoveries in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and materials. This pioneering feature of cloud computing in chemicals comes with several enhanced capacities that greatly boost industry operations, offering real-time data access and analytics, which consequently ameliorate production monitoring, predictive upkeep, and process optimization. Promethium, crafted by QC Ware, is a high-efficiency quantum chemistry platform that remarkably speeds up discovery processes in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and materials.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Cloud Computing In Chemical Market

The cloud computing in chemical market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Application: Research And Development, Process Optimization, Quality Control, Inventory Management, Regulatory Compliance, Collaboration, Data Management, Manufacturing, Procurement

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Agricultural Chemicals, Specialty Chemicals, Petrochemical

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment

2) By Software: Enterprise Resource Planning Software, Customer Relationship Management Software, Supply Chain Management Software

3) By Services: Infrastructure As A Service, Platform As A Service, Software As A Service

Cloud Computing In Chemical Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Cloud Computing in Chemical, North America dominated as the leading region for the year 2024. The forecast, however, predicts Asia-Pacific to exhibit the most rapid growth. The report includes detailed analysis of various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

