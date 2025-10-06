A Lively Event Wedding Planner in Hudson Valley Recognized for Excellence

A Lively Event delivers personalized planning, expert guidance, and unforgettable celebrations across Hudson Valley, Berkshires, and Vermont.

HUDSON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Lively Event, a premier wedding planning company serving Hudson Valley, NY, Berkshires, MA, and Vermont, has been recognized as the Best Wedding Planner in Hudson Valley, NY for its commitment to creating meaningful, seamless, and beautifully executed celebrations. Known for its tailored approach, A Lively Event has become a trusted partner for couples looking to transform their wedding vision into reality.

Client Review Showcases Impact

“Katie was an absolute dream to work with! She kept us sane throughout the entire planning process and it felt like working with a best friend instead of a wedding planner. She’s real, she’s funny and she thinks of every. little. detail. She went above and beyond not only being available whenever we needed her, but truly offering genuine support that clearly stems from years and years of experience in the wedding industry. We have absolutely no doubt that we made the right choice when choosing Katie and her team and cannot thank them enough for the massive part they played in ensuring our big day was truly the best day of our lives!”

Expertise and Dedication

Founded and led by Katie, Owner of A Lively Event, the company has developed a reputation for blending creativity with meticulous organization. With years of experience across Hudson Valley, the Berkshires, and Vermont, Katie and her team specialize in stress-free planning, vendor coordination, and personalized design, ensuring that every couple can focus on enjoying their day.

“Our mission has always been to give couples the confidence to celebrate without worry,” said Katie, Owner of A Lively Event. “Being recognized as the Best Wedding Planner in Hudson Valley, NY, reinforces the trust couples place in us, and we’re proud to stand beside them during one of the most important moments of their lives.”

Couples interested in working with A Lively Event can learn more at the following pages:

• Hudson Valley Wedding Planner – https://www.alivelyevent.com/hudson-valley

• Berkshires Events – https://www.alivelyevent.com/

• Vermont Wedding Planner – https://www.alivelyevent.com/vermont

About A Lively Event

A Lively Event is a full-service wedding planning company based in Hudson Valley, NY, also serving Berkshires, MA, and Vermont. Known for its personal approach, creative detail, and stress-free planning process, the company has built a reputation for delivering weddings that reflect each couple’s unique story. With extensive industry knowledge and a passion for creating memorable celebrations, A Lively Event ensures that every wedding is handled with care, professionalism, and joy.

