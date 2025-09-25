Revitalizing Health and Beauty: Greenawalt Chiropractic and Esti & Co Transform Lives in Las Vegas

Two Las Vegas establishments prioritize holistic healing and natural aesthetics, empowering their clients and communities.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the bustling city of Las Vegas, two practices, Greenawalt Chiropractic and Esti & Co, are redefining health and wellness with approaches deeply rooted in community trust and personal empowerment. Through decades of expertise and a commitment to natural results, both establishments exemplify a philosophy that prioritizes holistic care over quick fixes and promotes healthy living through education and support.Greenawalt Chiropractic, founded by Dr. Greenawalt nearly four decades ago, has become a cornerstone of health in the Las Vegas community, located at 7500 West Sahara Avenue. Having been inspired by his family legacy in chiropractic care—his father and uncle both practiced—Dr. Greenawalt devoted his life to not only understanding the spine but delving into the underlying causes of health issues. At Greenawalt Chiropractic, the focus extends beyond merely aligning the spine; their mission is to uncover and treat the root causes of pain and discomfort.Dr. Greenawalt employs a multifaceted approach to wellness, blending traditional spinal adjustments with innovative techniques that address emotional and biochemical facets of health. Using muscle reflex testing and neuro-emotional techniques, he helps patients unearth the intimate connection between their physical symptoms and deeper issues such as trauma, stress, and chemical imbalances. This comprehensive method has garnered a loyal clientele who appreciate meaningful and lasting relief—not just temporary fixes. Much of the clinic's growth stems from referrals and established trust within insurance networks, showcasing a commitment to patient-centered care.What motivates Dr. Greenawalt after nearly 40 years in practice? It is simple: the people. Witnessing his patients reclaim their mobility, energy, and overall quality of life is the driving force behind every appointment. With a personal mantra of treating each day as playing rather than working, Dr. Greenawalt infuses his practice with genuine empathy and passion.In his words, aspiring chiropractors should learn as much as they can from every technique and business tool available, emphasizing that the hands-on experience gained from working alongside an experienced chiropractor is invaluable. Through this wisdom, Dr. Greenawalt has cultivated an environment that marries clinical expertise with an emotionally attuned approach to care. Whether recovering from an injury, managing chronic pain, or seeking a path to enhanced wellness, patients at Greenawalt Chiropractic embark on journeys not only toward relief but toward profound healing.Conversely, just a short distance away at 7925 W Sahara Ave Suite 103, Las Vegas, Esti & Co is making strides to revolutionize the med spa landscape. This newly rebranded practice, formerly known as Parasol Med Spa, led by physician assistant Heather Aoun, marries high-end aesthetic care with a powerful mission focused on supporting the next generation of estheticians. Esti & Co does not follow the same conventional norms as many med spas; instead, it operates on the belief that true empowerment for estheticians leads to a more fulfilling and effective practice.With a dual mission to provide advanced, holistic aesthetic treatments while offering estheticians a supportive platform to build their businesses, Esti & Co flips the conventional spa model on its head. Rather than adhering to traditional contracts that often limit earning potential and growth, estheticians at Esti & Co thrive with access to medical oversight, advanced technologies, and business resources without a hefty upfront investment. They pay a flat usage fee, benefiting from ongoing support in marketing and operations, fostering a sense of independence and entrepreneurship.Under Heather's experienced guidance, the practice specializes in full facial rejuvenation, with a focus on achieving natural-looking results. Clients can expect a careful treatment plan typically spread across three to six months, integrating techniques such as microneedling, laser skin tightening, IPL, and subtle filler work to enhance their natural beauty. Heather's guiding philosophy, "Less is more," emphasizes the importance of elevating clients’ inherent features rather than masking them. This personalized approach has earned Esti & Co a reputation for delivering satisfactory results just in time for important life events, ensuring clients look their best without the worry of appearing overdone.The close-knit team at Esti & Co embodies a supportive culture, with Heather being joined by Stephanie, affectionately termed the "momager" of the spa. Stephanie plays a crucial role in ensuring that both estheticians and clients receive the attention they need, focusing on scheduling, logistics, and overall client care. Her nurturing spirit contributes to the warm atmosphere that Esti & Co has cultivated, differentiating it from larger, less personalized med spas.What further distinguishes Esti & Co is its focus on creating community-driven experiences that extend beyond traditional med spa offerings. The team regularly hosts wellness and self-care events, including crystal sound baths, energy healing sessions, and collaborations with local wellness practitioners. Partnerships with businesses such as the Salt Room and Mona's Healing Hands allow Esti & Co to introduce clients to complementary therapies, enhancing their overall wellness journeys with services like craniosacral work and Reiki.Looking ahead, Heather envisions expanding Esti & Co's unique concepts throughout Las Vegas and potentially beyond. Plans are in development for introducing cutting-edge plasma technology, complemented by a long-term goal of establishing a comprehensive wellness center where Western medicine, regenerative health, and energy work coexist harmoniously under one roof. With a perfect rating and a loyal client base, Esti & Co is on its way to becoming a pivotal establishment in the world of med spas, dedicated to helping clients feel empowered, rejuvenated, and beautiful in their own skin.Together, Greenawalt Chiropractic and Esti & Co contribute significantly to the health and beauty landscape in Las Vegas, prioritizing personalized care, holistic practices, and community engagement. Both establishments not only embody their founders’ dedication to their respective crafts but also highlight the importance of approaching health and beauty from a human-centered perspective. Whether the goal is achieving physical alignment or revitalizing aesthetic appeal, patients and clients alike find solace in the compassionate and informed care provided by these two pioneering establishments.To learn more about Greenawalt Chiropractic or to schedule a visit, head to www.greenawaltchirolv.com For insights into Esti & Co's offerings and to book a consultation, visit www.estiandcompany.com

