Asian Wellness Leader NutriWorks™ Embraces Growing Role in U.S. Beauty Industry Following September Product Showcases

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the U.S. beauty industry embraces growing trends, including a push for natural ingredients and daily wellness, Asian giant NutriWorks is further cementing its new role in the sector following product showcases of its U.S.-debuted RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow reflexology foot patches at both ECRM Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session and Emmys Week in Los Angeles.

“We could not be more proud of what our team has accomplished, and our hopes are high as we further establish ourselves as a unique, safe, and consumer-focused brand across the country,” said NutriWorks Co-Founder Amy Wong. “Both ECRM and Emmys Week have been pivotal moments for our expansion in the U.S., allowing us the opportunity to forge new relationships among businesses and consumers all while uplifting the importance of internal and external beauty.”

Made from carefully-sourced South Korean mandarin wood vinegar and tourmaline, NutriWorks’ Rest, Flow, and Glow series are simple-to-use DIY patches that trigger reflexology zones across the feet to naturally support the body’s healing processes:

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood).

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body’s natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

As September comes to a close, the company’s power has been felt from coast-to-coast, with the industry-leading ECRM session in Florida kicking off the brand’s busy month. Specializing in connecting top-rated product manufacturers with retail buyers through private, one-on-one meetings, NutriWorks’ patches were displayed to industry leaders across the nation, including GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Vitamin World, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens. Soon after, the brand was spotted in prestigious Beverly Hills, having been included in the luxurious swag bags provided by CapAquarius Media through repeated partnership with “The Marianna Group.” Emmys Week attendees, including reality TV stars, soap opera stars, Emmy nominees, producers, directors, and more, received exclusive products selected based on their uniqueness, quality, and dedication to healthier, more beautiful living, values which NutriWorks has embodied for more than 25 years.

“When NutriWorks was founded back in 2000, our goal was to provide innovative, natural beauty solutions to Asian consumers, all while forwarding the messages of Traditional Chinese Medicine that believe external beauty and radiance begin from within,” explained Wong. “Words cannot describe how honored we are to see that philosophy, as well as our formulations, readily adopted by American consumers. As western demand grows for holistic products, our team is more than ready to provide, and we anticipate amazing things on the horizon.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of each variety costs $40.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

Walmart:

https://tinyurl.com/ybyfusp3

OneLavi:

https://tinyurl.com/5dmea8k3

Amazon:

RestoreGlow- https://tinyurl.com/4sbf3dkm

BeautyRest- https://tinyurl.com/4m4d2anv

CircuFlow- https://tinyurl.com/yj4xmsjv

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

