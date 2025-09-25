WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 17.3% CAGR | Enterprise WLAN Market Reach USD 35.5 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global enterprise wlan market was valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 35.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 245 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31568 Driving FactorsIncrease in adoption of cloud-based managed service, rise in demand for enterprise WLAN from large enterprises, and a rapid increase in demand for wireless and smart devices positively drive the growth of the global enterprise WLAN market. Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate in terms of revenue and grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe enterprise WLAN market is segmented on the basis of by component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into hardware, software and service. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, it is classified into IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Transport and Logistics, and Others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersLeading players of the global Enterprise WLAN market analyzed in the research include Aerohive Networks (Extreme Networks), ALE International SAS, Allied Telesis, Inc., Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Ruckus Networks (CommScope), and Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31568 Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global enterprise WLAN market share. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to maintain its leadership status and is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing over one-fourth of the global enterprise WLAN market share. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue and also witness the fastest CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global enterprise WLAN market in 2021, and would maintain its leadership in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the software segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the services segment.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment was the largest in 2021, capturing more than two-thirds of the global enterprise WLAN market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enterprise-wlan-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The COVID-19 pandemic had both positive and negative impact on the global enterprise WLAN industry. It affected the adoption of enterprise WLAN solution due to lockdown imposed by governments of various nations. Employees worked from home, which increased the usage of cloud infrastructure and adoption of remote workspace application. The global lockdown put restriction on the auction of WLAN spectrum, which delayed the implementation of enterprise WLAN.● In the post-COVID-19 situation, companies are focusing on advanced technology, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and the internet of things, to perform contactless operation in the industry verticals, such as manufacturing, energy & utility, and others, which drives the adoption of enterprise WLAN solutions globally.● It is expected that the pandemic will result in the surge in the implementation of industrial automation across various industry verticals, such as retails & e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors, which will raise the demand for enterprise WLAN.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 