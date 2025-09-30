Surgical Sutures Market Set for Significant Growth, Expected to Hit $8.49 Billion by 2032: Persistence Market Research

Surgical Sutures Market

The global surgical sutures market is set to grow, fueled by rising surgeries, advanced suturing technologies, and improved healthcare access worldwide.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical sutures market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising surgical procedures, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in suture technology. The market size is projected to be valued at US$5.12 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$8.49 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. Increasing awareness regarding post-operative care, innovations in minimally invasive surgery, and the introduction of advanced suturing devices are some of the key factors shaping the market dynamics.

Key Industry Highlights

Market Dynamics

Driver - One of the primary drivers for the surgical sutures market is the rising number of surgical procedures globally. According to recent statistics, the frequency of surgeries for cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic conditions, and cosmetic procedures has been on a continuous rise, driving the demand for both absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, which is more prone to surgical interventions, further fuels market expansion. Technological advancements in suture materials, including antimicrobial and bioresorbable options, have also significantly contributed to market growth.

Restraint - Despite the positive outlook, high costs associated with advanced sutures and automated suturing devices pose a restraint to market growth. In emerging economies, limited healthcare infrastructure and lack of trained surgical professionals can restrict adoption. Moreover, the risk of post-surgical complications, such as infections, can affect market sentiment, leading healthcare providers to be selective about suture usage.

Opportunity - The increasing trend toward minimally invasive surgeries and robotic-assisted procedures presents a substantial opportunity for the surgical sutures market. Development of next-generation suturing devices and antimicrobial suture solutions allows medical practitioners to perform complex surgeries with enhanced efficiency, reduced operation time, and lower risk of infection. Expanding healthcare access in Asia Pacific and Latin America offers further growth potential for market players.

Category-wise Analysis

Product Type Insights - Surgical sutures are broadly categorized into absorbable and non-absorbable types. Absorbable sutures are gaining traction due to their ability to degrade naturally within the body, reducing the need for suture removal and improving patient comfort. Non-absorbable sutures, however, continue to maintain significant demand in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and general surgeries due to their superior tensile strength and long-term wound support. The market is witnessing increased interest in antimicrobial and barbed sutures, which provide added infection control and facilitate faster closure, respectively.

End-use Insights - The surgical sutures market serves multiple end-users, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Hospitals represent the largest end-use segment due to their high volume of surgical procedures, availability of trained surgeons, and access to advanced medical devices. Ambulatory surgical centers are gradually adopting advanced suturing solutions to support day-care surgeries and minimally invasive procedures. Specialty clinics, including cosmetic and dental centers, are also witnessing steady growth in suture usage due to rising cosmetic procedures and dental surgeries.

Application Insights - Surgical sutures are widely used across applications such as cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, and neurosurgery. General surgery dominates the market, driven by high patient volume and the prevalence of procedures such as appendectomy, hernia repair, and gastrointestinal surgeries. Cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries are witnessing increasing adoption of specialized sutures, including absorbable and reinforced barbed sutures, to support complex procedures and faster recovery. Minimally invasive and laparoscopic procedures are driving the demand for advanced suturing technologies, which enhance precision and reduce operative time.

Regional Insights

North America - North America holds a significant share of the global surgical sutures market, attributed to the region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and rapid adoption of advanced surgical technologies. The U.S., in particular, is witnessing strong demand for antimicrobial and absorbable sutures due to a growing number of surgical procedures and an increasing focus on infection prevention. Additionally, research and development initiatives and favorable reimbursement policies support market growth in the region.

Europe Medical - Europe is another key market for surgical sutures, driven by increasing surgical interventions, technological innovations, and growing awareness about post-operative care. Countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are witnessing substantial adoption of automated and robotic-assisted suturing devices, contributing to overall market expansion. Government initiatives promoting advanced healthcare solutions and surgical safety measures are further boosting market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific - The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by rising healthcare expenditure, expanding hospital infrastructure, and a large patient pool requiring surgical interventions. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and high-quality suturing solutions. Affordable healthcare services, government support, and growing medical tourism also contribute to the region’s strong market potential.

Competitive Landscape

The global surgical sutures market is highly competitive, with leading players focusing on product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position. Key players in the market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, and Dutch Mellon Medical, among others. These companies are actively investing in research and development to introduce next-generation suturing solutions that offer improved safety, efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Medtronic plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Corza Medical, Inc.

DemeTECH Corporation

Sutures India Pvt. Ltd. (Healthium Medtech Ltd.)

Teleflex Incorporated

Peters Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Mellon Medical B.V.

Surgical Specialties Corporation (SSCOR)

Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V. (Atramat)

EndoEvolution, LLC

Assut Medical Sàrl

Resorba Medical GmbH (Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc)

Riverpoint Medical

Meta Biomed Co., Ltd.

AD Surgical

Key Industry Developments

In June 2025, Johnson & Johnson introduced a new antimicrobial suture series designed for high-risk surgeries and immunocompromised patients, reinforcing their infection control portfolio. This product innovation aims to reduce post-operative infection rates and improve overall surgical outcomes, particularly in complex procedures.

In April 2025, Dutch Mellon Medical released "Switch," a next-generation automated suturing device optimized for single-handed use in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries. The device improves suturing speed, reduces surgeon fatigue, and enhances precision in minimally invasive procedures. This launch underscores the growing trend toward automation and smart surgical tools in the global market.

Surgical Sutures Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Absorbable Sutures

Non-Absorbable Sutures

By Material

Synthetic Sutures

Natural Sutures

By Filament Type

Monofilament Sutures

Multifilament Sutures

By Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgery

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The global landscape reflects a dynamic and competitive market where innovation, efficiency, and patient-centric solutions will determine long-term success. As surgical techniques continue to advance, the demand for high-quality sutures and automated devices will remain a key factor driving the market trajectory from 2025 to 2032.

