Insulation Materials Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis & Latest Developments

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the study, the global insulation materials market was valued at $61.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $101.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.Key Growth Drivers:- Rising construction activities worldwide.- Rapid urbanization and industrialization across developing economies.- Increasing residential construction in North America and Europe, creating new opportunities for market players.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1764 Segment Insights:By Type- Polyurethane Foam: Held the largest share in 2020 (nearly two-fifths) and is expected to maintain leadership, thanks to its versatility in laminated insulation panels.- Expanded Polystyrene: Forecast to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021–2030.By Application- Wires & Cables: Dominated the market in 2020 with over two-fifths share, driven by its widespread use in electrical separation and physical insulation.- HVAC & OEM: Expected to post the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.Regional Highlights- Asia-Pacific (followed by Europe and North America) accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% through 2030.- Growth in the region is fueled by expanding demand in construction, automotive, and wires & cables industries.Key Market Players- BASF SE- Bayer AG- Saint-Gobain S.A.- Rockwool International- Huntsman Corporation- Atlas Roofing Corporation- Bridgestone- Evonik Industries AG- GAF Materials Corporation- Kingspan Group PLC- The Dow Chemical Company𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insulation-materials-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

