Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Jamaica and Chair of the Caribbean Community Andrew Holness

CANADA, September 25 - Yesterday, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Jamaica and Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Andrew Holness, on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York City, United States of America.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Holness discussed building stronger ties between Canada and Jamaica in trade, security, and commerce, including through the Canada-CARICOM Strategic Partnership.

The leaders expressed their concern on the crisis in Haiti, underlined the need for long-term security and stability, and agreed that expanded international support is urgently required. Prime Minister Carney shared Canada’s funding of $60 million to support Haiti and maritime security, as announced the day before at UNGA.

The prime ministers will remain in contact.