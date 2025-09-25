Prof. Masao Yamazaki x Dr. Kenji Ojima The Graphy Scholar Symposium welcomed attendees to a special session featuring Professor Masao Yamazaki and Dr. Kenji Ojima, highlighting the convergence of prosthodontics and orthodontics. The Graphy Scholar Symposium in Seoul drew a full audience, showcasing the strong interest in the convergence of prosthodontics and orthodontics.

Graphy Scholar Symposium in Seoul Showcases the Future of Dentistry: Graphy Brings Together Japan’s Leading Clinicians in Prosthodontics and Orthodontics

Graphy’s Shape Memory Aligner, applied alongside sprint and single crown cases, shows the power of integrating orthodontics and prosthodontics.” — Prof. Masao Yamazaki

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy Scholar Symposium in Seoul Showcases the Future of Dentistry: Graphy Brings Together Japan’s Leading Clinicians in Prosthodontics and OrthodonticsSeoul, South Korea – September 17, 2025 Graphy Inc. hosted the Graphy Scholar Symposium, bringing together two of Japan’s most renowned dental clinicians, Professor Masao Yamazaki and Dr. Kenji Ojima, to present a forward-looking vision of dentistry. The symposium highlighted both the enduring values of long-term clinical philosophy and the disruptive potential of cutting-edge aligner technology.[Academic Freedom and Long-Term Prognosis: Prof. Masao Yamazaki]Professor Masao Yamazaki, regarded as a well well-regarded senior figure in Japanese dentistry, presented his clinical philosophy under the themes of interdisciplinary collaboration and global standards. Drawing from more than 30 years of pioneering microscope-based education, he emphasized the importance of occlusal management and prosthodontic approaches that ensure long-term treatment success.He recalled strategies developed before the mainstream adoption of dental implants, focusing on preserving natural dentition even in challenging treatment conditions.“True clinical success is not measured by short-term results, but by outcomes that continue to satisfy patients decades later…” he noted and even shared clinical photos of patients spanning 2-3 decades.Professor Yamazaki also referenced the concept of airway management, which is gaining traction internationally, and urged Korean dentistry to expand its scope toward holistic, system-wide patient health.[Fifth-Generation Innovation: Dr. Kenji Ojima and Graphy’s Shape Memory Aligners]Renowned orthodontist Dr. Kenji Ojima, based in Tokyo and with over 20 years of aligner treatment experience, spotlighted the clinical benefits of Graphy’s Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) , a next-generation clear aligner system.Tracing the evolution from first-generation outsourced aligners to today’s 5th-generation direct 3D-printed, zero-attachment system, Dr. Ojima demonstrated how Graphy’s technology replicates the biomechanical properties of nickel-titanium wires. By regaining its original shape at body temperature, SMA delivers both greater precision in tooth movement and enhanced patient comfort.He presented clinical cases showing stable outcomes in pediatric and adolescent orthodontics, alongside data indicating that SMA can reduce overall treatment time by 30–40% compared to conventional systems.“Aligners are no longer auxiliary tools; they are becoming the central devices redefining orthodontics…” Dr. Ojima emphasized.[A Complementary Vision for the Future]Both speakers converged on a shared message: dental treatment requires both technical excellence and long-term vision.• Prof. Yamazaki stressed the enduring importance of academic freedom and patient-centered care.• Dr. Ojima highlighted how innovative materials and digital technology are reshaping the future of orthodontics.Attendees described the symposium as a rare meeting of two leading clinicians across different specialties and generations, offering insights that will strongly resonate within Korean clinical practice and beyond.[About Graphy]Graphy Inc. is a pioneering dental materials and technology company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The company has gained global recognition for its Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) technology, positioning itself at the forefront of innovation in orthodontics and clear aligners.

