Acrylic Resins Market 2028 | Growth Drivers, Key Players & Global Investment Opportunities

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global acrylic resins market was valued at $18.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $28.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.Key Growth Drivers:- Rising construction activities and infrastructure development.- Growing automotive demand for coatings and adhesives.- Expanding opportunities in emerging economies.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11338 Restraint: Regulatory restrictions and the adverse effects of volatile compounds may hinder growth.Segment Highlights:By Application:- Paints & Coatings dominated in 2020 with over one-third share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0%.By End-User:- Building & Construction held the largest share in 2020 (nearly 40%).- Packaging is forecast to post the highest CAGR of 6.3% through 2028, driven by demand from food and retail sectors.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific (followed by North America) is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.0% by 2028, supported by urbanization and residential construction.- Europe led the market in 2020 with over 40% share, thanks to high demand for protective coatings in automotive applications.Leading Players:- BASF SE- The Dow Chemical Company- Arkema- Sumitomo Chemical- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings- DSM- DIC Corporation𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/acrylic-resins-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

