Xraised Interviews JustFix CEO on Disruption, Leadership, and Entrepreneurship

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised sat down with Adam J. Graham, Founder and CEO of JustFix, to discuss his 25-year journey in entrepreneurship, his track record of building successful companies, and his mission to modernise the home maintenance industry through innovation and technology.



From Pioneering Music Streaming to Business Leadership

Adam J. Graham began his career in 1998 by founding iChoose Radio, a groundbreaking forerunner to Spotify and the first company to stream live from Glastonbury. His early success in entrepreneurship shaped his ability to spot opportunities ahead of the curve, later leading him to build award-winning agencies such as Saint and to serve as CEO within the Omnicom network.

Reflecting on these experiences, Graham shared with Xraised how lessons in adaptability, resilience, and innovation have guided his evolution into a leader with two successful exits and a deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions.



The Birth of JustFix: Disrupting Home Maintenance

In 2021, Graham launched JustFix, a platform designed to simplify and modernise home repairs. Inspired by the simplicity of booking a cab, JustFix allows homeowners, tenants, and landlords to connect with trusted tradespeople in seconds.

“Technology has transformed how we travel, shop, and communicate, but the home maintenance sector was still stuck in the past,” Graham told Xraised. “JustFix was born from the ‘aha’ moment that this industry was overdue for disruption.”



Trust and Reliability at the Core

A major challenge in home maintenance is trust—allowing someone into your home requires confidence in their skills and reliability. Graham explained that JustFix ensures tradespeople undergo strict vetting, offering peace of mind and setting the platform apart from traditional options.

By combining technology, transparency, and user-friendly design, JustFix is redefining an essential service that millions rely on every day.



About JustFix

JustFix is a digital platform on a mission to modernise the home maintenance industry. By making it simple to book reliable tradespeople instantly, JustFix is transforming the way homeowners, tenants, and landlords solve everyday repair challenges.

Watch the full interview here.

About Xraised

Xraised is an online media brand spotlighting CEOs, founders, and industry pioneers who are shaping the future through leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.