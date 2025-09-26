Aesthetics Distributions Members Report Up to 40% Savings on Injectables and Devices

Aesthetics Distributions delivers major cost savings on top injectables and devices, helping practices boost margins and patient access.

ESTERO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aesthetics Distributions today announced that member clinics across the United States are reporting up to 40% savings on aesthetic injectables, dermal fillers, and medical-grade devices through its group purchasing model.By consolidating the buying power of independent practices, Aesthetics Distributions negotiates discounted rates that are typically only available to large healthcare systems and corporate chains. Members have reported redirecting the savings into staff development, patient care, and service expansion, strengthening their long-term competitiveness.“The addition of the CO2 laser to our product lineup reflects our commitment to helping clinics stay competitive with cutting-edge technology—without overpaying,” said Dr. Melissa Grant of Pure Radiance Med Spa, a client of Aesthetics Distributions. “Through their exclusive GPO pricing, we’ve seen up to 40% savings compared to traditional purchasing. That allows us to offer one of the most in-demand aesthetic treatments to our patients while protecting our bottom line.”This member feedback underscores the organization’s mission to help aesthetic practices save money, simplify procurement, and thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. With growing demand for non-invasive treatments and injectable therapies , access to cost-effective purchasing solutions is becoming a central factor in clinic growth and sustainability.About Aesthetics Distributions: Aesthetics Distributions is a group purchasing organization that empowers aesthetic practices of all sizes with access to wholesale pricing on premium devices, injectables, skincare, and essential clinic supplies. By streamlining procurement and leveraging collective buying power, the company delivers measurable cost savings that support clinic profitability and patient care.Media ContactSydney Hays & Marisa FallacaraAesthetics Distributionssupport@aestheticsdistributions.com+1 239-728-123420400 Trailside Dr, Estero, FL 33928

