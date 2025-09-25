Pioneer in Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery, Dr. Joseph Lamelas, to Join NCH Rooney Heart Institute in Naples, Florida

Joseph Lamelas, MD, an internationally renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and pioneer in minimally invasive cardiac surgery

NAPLES , FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) announced that Joseph Lamelas, MD, an internationally renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and pioneer in

minimally invasive cardiac surgery, will join the NCH Rooney Heart Institute in Naples on October 15.

Dr. Lamelas has treated patients from all over the world and is best known for pioneering the minimally invasive approach to valve repair and replacement, which reduces surgical trauma, blood loss, pain, and the risk of infection while shortening hospital stays and recovery times. Contrary to the large midline sternal incision that is required for traditional open-heart surgery, the minimally invasive two-inch lateral chest wall incision pioneered and mastered by Dr. Lamelas, sometimes referred to in the past as the “Miami Method,” provides patients with a much faster and less painful recovery. His work has revolutionized how valve surgery is performed worldwide.

Dr. Lamelas will be adding to the tremendous growth and experience in cardiothoracic surgery for the NCH Rooney Heart Institute and will play a key role in helping build a cutting-edge center for minimally invasive heart surgery.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Lamelas has performed more than 18,000 surgical procedures and trained over 1,000 surgeons across the world. He served as the Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Professor of Surgery at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine. “Dr. Lamelas is unmatched in his reputation as a surgical innovator and educator,” said Dr. Robert Cubeddu, President of the NCH Rooney Heart Institute and Brynne and Bob Coletti Endowed Chair. “His arrival in Naples marks a transformative milestone for both our patients and our program.”

Dr. Lamelas performs a wide spectrum of minimally invasive procedures, including ascending aortic surgery, aortic valve surgery, mitral valve surgery, multi-valve surgery, removal of cardiac tumors, and coronary bypass surgery, as well as traditional open-heart operations.

Dr. Lamelas has practiced in South Florida for decades, where he is widely respected by patients and providers alike. Attracting world-renowned leaders like Dr. Lamelas reflects NCH’s commitment to becoming one of America’s top cardiovascular institutes.

“Having a pioneer like Dr. Lamelas join NCH reinforces our vision of making Naples a center for advanced cardiac care,” said Dr. Tommy Caranasos, Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery and James and Jaimie Yeh Endowed Chair. “We are proud to welcome him and look forward to the lifesaving difference he will make for patients.”

“It has been a privilege to care for so many patients over the years,” said Dr. Lamelas. “I am excited to continue that work in Naples with the NCH Rooney Heart Institute, where I can help the team continue to advance, build, and innovate utilizing the latest minimally invasive surgical options for patients from across the region and beyond.”

To schedule an appointment, please call 239-62-HEART.

